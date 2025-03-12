ATHENS — Georgia basketball has rhythm as it heads to the so-called “Music City” of Nashville for the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Mike White, in his third-year at the helm, said he’ll be looking for more string music when the Bulldogs take the court for their 9:30 p.m. (approximate) game against Oklahoma on Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena.

“We’ve got momentum, we just have to maintain the consistency,” White said on the SEC Network on Tuesday night. “We’ve got a group that’s connected, and resilient with a consistent work ethic.”

Georgia (20-11, 8-10 SEC) beat Oklahoma — then ranked No. 17 — by a 72-62 margin on Jan. 11 in Stegeman Coliseum — leading to the program breaking into the AP Top 25 (at No. 23) for the first time in 14 years.

The Sooners (19-12, 6-12) enter into the game projected among the “Last Four In” in ESPN’s most recent NCAA tournament projections, perhaps facing a must-win situation.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, appear to have their NCAA tournament resume sealed to an acceptable bid level — the program’s first in 10 years.

“We were the second youngest team in the league and found a way to continue to be resilient, respond and play our best basketball in the stretch,” White said, stressing the importance of his team’s regular-season ending four-game win streak.

“So we continue to work toward, hoping to play really, really well and make some noise here in Nashville.”

Georgia’s bracket is not the most favorable in the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament — the late-game slot aside.

If the Bulldogs advance past a desperate NCAA bubble Oklahoma, a well-supported Kentucky team awaits in what will by then be “Catsville,” full of Big Blue fans.

The Wildcats, of course, fell to Georgia by an 82-69 count earlier this season in Athens, and will be primed for revenge with an extra day of rest by virtue of their first-round SEC tournament bye.

And, if by chance, the Bulldogs were to win two games in two days, then a fresh Alabama team will be waiting.

The well-stocked Crimson Tide, with their Final Four experience of a year ago, have visions of an SEC tourney title to add to their trophy case.

White explained Georgia’s approach will not change for the league tournament.

“Today all it’s just been about is today, and that’s every day, you know,” White said. “So again, it’s been a really consistent approach by our staff, and our guys have embraced it.”

An early exit wouldn’t necessarily be the worst thing, as White and his players have proven they can make the most of their extra practice time.

Indeed, White built some zone defense packages into the Georgia team during the SEC bye week, and those changes made a difference.

“You know, to to a tee, it’s just the best practice team I’ve had,” said White, who took one of his Florida teams to the Elite Eight. “These guys are incredible. Weight room and film room, retention and detail has helped us just get better and better, and we’ve got improvement even late this season.

“We hope to continue to play well and even play better, but that’s what the mantra has been with this group, just in growth, growth, growth, and let’s just get better today.”

Wednesday

Game 1: No. 16 seed South Carolina vs. No. 9 seed Arkansas, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 2: No. 13 seed Texas vs. No. 12 seed Vanderbilt, 25 mins after Game 1 (SEC Network)

Game 3: No. 15 seed LSU vs. No. 10 seed Mississippi State, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 4:

No. 14 seed Oklahoma vs. No. 11 seed Georgia, 25 minutes after Game 3 (SEC Network)

Thursday

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 8 seed Ole Miss, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 5 seed Texas A&M (25 minutes after Game 5 (SEC Network)

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 2 seed Florida, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 6 seed Kentucky, 25 minutes after Game 7 (SEC Network)