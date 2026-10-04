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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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1 hour ago
Georgia basketball lands commitment from top-40 prospect Jarvis Hayes Jr.
Mike White and the Georgia basketball program landed a big-time commitment on Sunday.
Connor Riley
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October 2, 2026
Georgia basketball knows it has to be better when it comes to defense, …
ATHENS — Georgia had one of the best offenses in the country last season, a big reason the team set a program record with 22 wins and punched its ticket to back-to-back NCAA …
Hunter DeLauder
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September 23, 2026
Georgia basketball has NCAA tournament ‘expectation’ this season
ATHENS — Georgia is one of 10 SEC basketball teams to appear in the past two NCAA tournaments, and Mike White said the expectation is for the Bulldogs to be there again this …
Mike Griffith
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August 6, 2026
Georgia basketball completes 2026-27 schedule with nonconference slate
The 2026-27 Georgia basketball schedule is officially set.
Hunter DeLauder
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July 13, 2026
Former Georgia coach Tubby Smith elected to College Basketball Hall of Fame
Orlando “Tubby” Smith was named one of six people to be inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday.
Hunter DeLauder
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