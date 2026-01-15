ATHENS — Ole Miss beat the buzzer and the No. 21-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in overtime on Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

Rebels freshmen Patton Pinkins scored the game-winner basket in the 97-95 win on a put-back off AJ Storr’s miss with 0.2 left.

Jeremiah Wilkinson led the No. 21-ranked Bulldogs with 32 points, but he missed both of his shots in overtime, as UGA made just 2 of 8 from the field in the 5-minute overtime period.

Kanon Catchings had 17 points for the Bulldogs (14-3, 2-2 SEC), who lost at home for the first time this season, Ole Miss snapping what had been a 12-game home win streak.

Storr led the Rebels (10-7, 2-2) with 27 points, and Pinkins scored 18 in a game that saw 16 ties and nine lead changes.

The game was tied 87-87 at the end of regulation, the Bulldogs unable to close the game out as they missed seven of their last eight shot attempts, including Justin Ross’ potential game-winning jumper in the finals seconds.

Storr forced the overtime, racing downcourt to score on a transition layup with 17 seconds remaining, leading to the 13th tie of regulation.

Georgia held a 40-35 lead at halftime after trailing by 10 and scoring just 13 points at the midway point of the first half.

The Bulldogs made 9 of 18 attempts from 3-point range, led by Wilkinson’s five makes on seven attempts through the first 20 minutes.

Wilkinson missed his first two 3-point attempts before heating up, hitting his next five attempts to dig Georgia out of a hole.

Wilkinson’s first 3-point make came at the 10:07 mark and cut into the Rebels’ biggest lead of the half, making the score 20-13.

Wilkinson drained his next three shot attempts 8 beyond the 3-point arc, the third of which gave Georgia a 29-28 lead with 4:15 left in the half.

The accurate marksmanship appeared contagious, as Catchings and Justin Bailey followed with 3-point makes before Wilkinson drained another, to extending UGA’s lead to 38-34 two minutes before the teams headed to their halftime locker rooms.

Georgia returns to action at 4 p.m. on Saturday against No. 17-ranked Arkansas (12-4, 2-1).

Ole Miss plays host to Mississippi State (10-7, 2-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Oxford.