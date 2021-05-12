Social media reacts to UGA basketball losing 9th player
UGA basketball coach Tom Crean was trending on social media after the Bulldogs had two more players announce transfers on Tuesday.
If you’re keeping count, that’s a total of nine players who have left the team for the NCAA transfer portal since the start of the 2020-2021 season.
