Georgia basketball loses double-digit halftime lead at Kentucky, falls 85-71

Specifically, Georgia had no answer or match for reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe, a 6-foot-9, 260-pound force in the paint.

Georgia basketball went toe to toe with mighty Kentucky on Tuesday night, but the Bulldogs simply could not measure up.

The Wildcats beat Georgia by an 85-71 count at thunderous Rupp Arena in an ESPN-televised game of two halves.

Tshiebwe scored 37 points and pulled down 24 rebounds — the SEC’s first 30-20 game since South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell accomplished the feat in 2017.

The Bulldogs were able to overcome the 23-year-old Kentucky senior in the first half with hot shooting, building a 42-34 lead at intermission on 55 percent marksmanship.

Terry Roberts scored 13 of his team-high 21 points through the first 20 minutes.

“We’ve got to stop the dribble drive,” Wildcats coach John Calipari said during his ESPN halftime interview.

Kentucky did just that early in the second half, reclaiming the lead at 46-45 with 17:11 left with a 12-3 burst.