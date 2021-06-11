UGA QB recruit shows off golden arm at camp

One of those bright spots is Gunner Stockton, a 4-star quarterback from Rabun County (Ga.) who is considered one of the leaders for this year’s class.

It has been a rough week for UGA’s football recruiting with a loss of a pair of 5-star commitments , but there’s still plenty for Bulldogs fans to be excited about with regards to the 2022 class.

For the record, Stockton was initially rated as a 5-star recruit, but then dropped after he pledged to Georgia. He could easily regain his 5-star status over the next six months.

There’s a lot to like about Stockton, as you can read about in this detailed report by DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell. Perhaps the most likeable thing about Stockton is that he’s with the Bulldogs for the long haul – that he will “graduate” from UGA.

You normally don’t hear quarterback recruits makes declarations like that, especially in situations like at Georgia where the quarterback room is loaded with young and talented arms. Many quarterbacks leave open the opton to transfer if they don’t win the job early. But apparently not Stockton.

Stockton is a lifelong UGA fan who originally committed to South Carolina because of his long-term friendship with Mike Bobo. However, Stockton switched to UGA when Bobo left the Gamecocks for a similar position with Auburn.

Back to the 5-star de-commitments: Fans may be disappointed about the news, but Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart hasn’t blinked as he has a line of other 5-star prospects visiting the SEC East powerhouse in the month of June.