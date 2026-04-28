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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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0 minutes ago
ESPN shares which Georgia position group could be even better following …
Georgia had just one first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, with Monroe Freeling landing with the Carolina Panthers at pick No. 19.
Connor Riley
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2 hours ago
Illinois coach calls out Georgia again over Josh McCray transfer after …
It would seem that Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is not a fan of how the Georgia Bulldogs ended up with running back Josh McCray last season.
Connor Riley
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5 hours ago
Georgia football offensive depth chart, starters following spring practice
ATHENS — We got a good, long look at the 2026 Georgia football team on G-Day, which doubled as its final of 15 practices this spring.
Connor Riley
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22 hours ago
Georgia eager to see how freshman QB Bryson Beaver grows following …
Bryson Beaver is not your typical freshman quarterback at Georgia.
Connor Riley
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April 27, 2026
NFL teams already intrigued by deep Georgia group of 2027 NFL draft …
The 2026 NFL draft officially came to a close on Saturday, with eight Georgia Bulldogs hearing their names called over the course of three days.
Connor Riley
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