Oregon coach Dan Lanning shares nighttime jitters and pregame bathroom tendencies, ‘I’m human’

ATHENS — Oregon coach Dan Lanning is dealing with all the symptoms of football season. “Do I still wake up in the middle of the night sometimes? Yeah, absolutely, like last night, but that’s normal,” Lanning said. “l did last year some, too, so that’s football season, that’s the way it goes.” The No. 11-ranked Ducks play the No. 3-ranked Georgia Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“So I’m sure right before I take the field, I’ll be in the urinal …. heck yeah I get nervous before a game, if you don’t, you’re lying. I’m human.” Lanning admits there will be plenty of additional emotions for him facing his former team and the unit he helped build into one of the greatest defenses of all-time. But Lanning said that can’t be the focus, and what matters is how his players are able to perform against what he referred to as “elite” competition.

“It’s a business trip, it’s not about the occasion, it’s about playing the game, and that’s our focus,” Lanning said. “Kirby Smart is not going to play a single snap on Saturday, and neither is Dan Lanning, so it doesn’t really matter what I know, it’s matters what my players known and how they can execute.” Lanning, who was hired when former linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer left UGA following the 2017 season to become Jeremy Pruitt’s defensive coordinator at Tennessee, shared a few of his keys to the game. “It’s going to come down to takeaways, it’s going to come down to explosive plays,” Lanning said. “Who can out-hit, who can out-hustle, who can tackle on the perimeter, that’s what this game is really about.” Lanning’s friendship with Smart, meanwhile, has been on hold this summer. “I would not be sitting in this seat if it wasn’t for Kirby Smart, I’m forever grateful for him and that entire coaching staff,” Lanning said.