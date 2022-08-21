Oregon Ducks flying high after ‘really physical’ scrimmage, Georgia game approaching

ATHENS — Oregon coach Dan Lanning continues to be impressed with his team’s growth with the season-opener against Georgia approaching. The No. 11-ranked Ducks held their second fall scrimmage on Saturday, and Lanning came away with a positive overall impression, per the school’s website. “We got better today, absolutely we got better,” Lanning said, per GoDucks.com. “There’s a lot to clean up. But today was a good day of practice.”

Lanning, the former Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator, knows he will need his team in top form to beat a deeply talented Kirby Smart team. There were reportedly four interceptions between all of the Oregon quarterbacks in the program’s Saturday scrimmage at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, but Lanning saw his offense making plays when the defense wasn’t. “Offense moved the ball really well early, and really kind of throughout the scrimmage,” Lanning said. “But we had a lot of self-inflicted wounds.

“I would have told you the offensive line was really moving down the field, especially running the ball, but again, we didn’t get to cap off some of those drives because of turnovers.” The Ducks’ ability to run the football will be pivotal to their chances to pull off an upset, as Smart has explained how making teams one-dimensional allows the defense to pun back its ears and go after the quarterback in obvious pass situations. Oregon returns a veteran offensive line, while Georgia is replacing five first-round NFL draft picks off its defense, four of which came out of its front seven. Lanning knows the Bulldogs have recruited well, as he was a key part of bringing many of the talented players to Athens. All the more reason why he knows Oregon needs to sharpen its edges and be ready for a battle in Atlanta. RELATED: Tragic death provides added incentive for Oregon