Kirby Smart indicates Georgia No. 2 quarterback role could be situational

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck wasn’t ready the last time his number was called, and now he faces a mounting challenge from Brock Vandagriff for the No. 2 job entering the season. Coach Kirby Smart said after Scrimmage Two that “they both will be ready to go” after being asked about which quarterback is next in line behind sixth-year senior Stetson Bennett. Both Beck and Vandagriff took snaps with the first-team offense during Scrimmage Two on Saturday, Smart said.

The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs open the season at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 against No. 11 Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Bennett is the unquestioned starter, sharing in spring drills he held “closed-door meetings” with Smart in the weeks following the 33-18 CFP title game win over Alabama to ensure himself a good situation. RELATED: Bennett ‘wanted to hear a few things’ in closed-door meetings with Kirby

Beck, a redshirt sophomore, enjoyed a strong G-Day performance and exited the spring the clear No. 2, to the extent some speculated former 5-star recruit Vandagriff would transfer. But Vandagriff has continued to dig deeper and gain a better understanding of the offense in his second year, showing the ability to move the team and use his athleticism to provide a dual-threat. “They are two different guys, so, they each possess different parts of what Stetson does well,” Smart said, likely alluding to Vandagriff’s running ability and Beck’s field vision in the passing game.

“So the thought process there is, we’re going to find out who’s the best guy who gives you the best opportunity to win,” Smart said. “Who are you playing, what are the packages you’re running, what are you carrying that week with Stetson, how does it fit those two guys?” Smart said both continue to do a good job and he has stressed his confidence in both. Beck was the No. 2 quarterback entering last season and was the next man up after preseason Heisman Trophy favorite and team captain JT Daniels was injured. A bad Monday practice the week of the UAB game, however, led Georgia to go with the more experienced Bennett, who proceed to throw 5 touchdown passes in the first half of the win over the Blazers. Beck, also a strong athlete, has continued to grow physically and shows flashes of great upside but not necessarily consistency.