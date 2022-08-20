Receiver Kearis Jackson tops Georgia football injury report from Scrimage Two

ATHENS — Georgia captain and senior receiver Kearis Jackson suffered what Coach Kirby Smart said was an ankle or Achilles injury in Scrimmage Two that put him on the sideline. “Kearis had an ankle or Achilles is bothering him, about halfway through the scrimmage,” Smart said on his post-practice Zoom call on Saturday.

“We thought he could have gone, he thought he could have gone, but we ended up holding him the back half of the scrimmage.” Smart said last week he was concerned with the depth at the receiver position after receiver Arian Smith underwent ankle surgery earlier in fall camp and is considered out indefinitely. Jackson suffered a sprained knee last summer and was not available to play receiver in Georgia’s season-opening win over Clemson. Freshman receiver De’Nyland Morrissette remained sidelined as well, Smart said. “De’Nyland is back running, hitting 70 or 80 percent,” Smart said. “But he did routes on air, he did indy (individual drills), he did all the drill work. We expect to get him back next week.” Running back Kendall Milton was also held out of Scrimmage Two on account of the hamstring that has limited him in fall drills.

Milton has been limited his first two seasons at Georgia, slowed by a hamstring injury as an incoming freshman, and suffering sprained knees in each of the past two seasons. “Kendall did not go today again, although he’s much better, he’s really close to being full speed,” Smart said. “Having not practiced, we weren’t going to put him back out there. He should be back full speed.” Smart said freshman offensive lineman Earnest Greene remained sidelined by what he called an “upper leg injury.” Greene is a backup offensive tackle. Reserve linebacker Rian Davis returned from injury but did not scrimmage, while backup tight end Brett Seither (back) took some scrimmage reps. Smart also said senior defensive end Tramel Walthour was able to scrimmage.

