Stetson Bennett delivers the best game of his Georgia career against Oregon. We shouldn’t be surprised

ATLANTA — For the first time in his Georgia career, Stetson Bennett started the first game of Georgia’s season. It also happened to be the first game after Georgia won the national championship. And as it stands now, when he thinks back about the best individual performances in his Georgia career, he’ll think of this one first. “It’s always good to go in to be “the guy,’” Bennett said. “The reps, like I’ve said, throwing with the guys in the off-season, working on choice routes, me and Kenny, I think just the little things that show up when you don’t know when they’re going to show up, but that’s why you work them.

“So yeah, it was pretty cool.” Related: Kirby Smart makes it clear, this Georgia football offense will hunt as Bulldogs demolish Oregon Bennett threw for a career-high 368 passing yards, needing just 31 attempts to do it. Every drive he piloted ended in a touchdown, punctuated with a beautiful dime to AD Mitchell for a touchdown on his final throw of the day. It came in the third quarter and put Georgia up 42-3.