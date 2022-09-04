Stetson Bennett delivers the best game of his Georgia career against Oregon. We shouldn’t be surprised

Dawgnation Logo
(11) Oregon
3
Final
49
(3) Georgia
  • Nicholls State
    7
    Final
    South Alabama
    48
    Texas State
    14
    Final
    Nevada
    38
  • (25) BYU
    47
    3rd QTR
    2:23
    South Florida
    21
    Florida Atlantic
    31
    4th QTR
    4:30
    Ohio
    41
    Middle Tennessee
    7
    4th QTR
    5:09
    James Madison
    44
    Rice
    14
    4th QTR
    6:11
    (14) USC
    66
  • Morgan State
    7
    4th QTR
    6:59
    Georgia Southern
    58
    South Dakota
    0
    3rd QTR
    6:04
    Kansas State
    34
    Liberty
    10
    3rd QTR
    6:06
    Southern Miss
    10
    UMass
    10
    3rd QTR
    8:06
    Tulane
    35
  • Elon
    10
    Halftime
    Vanderbilt
    28
    Illinois State
    0
    3rd QTR
    4:29
    (18) Wisconsin
    24
    Mercer
    7
    3rd QTR
    5:22
    Auburn
    28
    Miami (OH)
    10
    3rd QTR
    9:53
    (20) Kentucky
    27
  • Albany
    7
    Halftime
    (10) Baylor
    42
    Army
    21
    3rd QTR
    1:54
    Coastal Carolina
    17
    (7) Utah
    13
    3rd QTR
    5:52
    Florida
    14
    Southeastern Louisiana
    7
    3rd QTR
    2:41
    Louisiana
    17
  • Grambling State
    0
    3rd QTR
    9:30
    Arkansas State
    37
    Memphis
    0
    1st QTR
    5:32
    Mississippi State
    7
    Georgia State
    7
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    South Carolina
    12
    Utah State
    0
    2nd QTR
    00:27
    (1) Alabama
    34
  • SMU
    31
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    North Texas
    10
    (5) Notre Dame
    10
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    (2) Ohio State
    7
    Louisville
    7
    2nd QTR
    5:16
    Syracuse
    17
    Louisiana-Monroe
    3
    2nd QTR
    5:09
    Texas
    21
  • Murray State
    10
    2nd QTR
    11:42
    Texas Tech
    28
    Maine
    0
    2nd QTR
    1:37
    New Mexico
    21
    Colgate
    7
    2nd QTR
    5:48
    Stanford
    21
    Idaho
    Sun, 9/4 on Pac-12 Network @1:30 AM ET
    Washington State
  • Kent State
    Sun, 9/4 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    Washington
    Boise State
    Sun, 9/4 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    Oregon State
    Western Kentucky
    Sun, 9/4 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
    Florida State
    Sun, 9/4 on ABC @11:30 ET
    LSU
  • (4) Clemson
    Tues, 9/6 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    Georgia Tech
    Louisville
    Fri, 9/9 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    UCF
    Boise State
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS Sports Network @1:00 AM ET
    New Mexico
    Northern Arizona
    3
    Final
    Arizona State
    40
  • Portland State
    17
    Final
    San Jose State
    21
    Cal Poly
    7
    Final
    Fresno State
    35
    William & Mary
    41
    Final
    Charlotte
    24
    Eastern Kentucky
    34
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    42
  • Western Michigan
    13
    Final
    (15) Michigan State
    35
    Virginia Tech
    17
    Final
    Old Dominion
    20
    Temple
    0
    Final
    Duke
    30
    Tennessee Tech
    10
    Final
    Kansas
    56
  • Illinois
    20
    Final
    Indiana
    23
    TCU
    38
    Final
    Colorado
    13
    Delaware
    14
    Final
    Navy
    7
    Rutgers
    22
    Final
    Boston College
    21
  • Buffalo
    10
    Final
    Maryland
    31
    Sam Houston State
    0
    Final
    (6) Texas A&M
    31
    Colorado State
    7
    Final
    (8) Michigan
    51
    North Carolina
    63
    Final
    Appalachian State
    61
  • South Dakota State
    3
    Final
    Iowa
    7
    (13) North Carolina State
    21
    Final
    East Carolina
    20
    Richmond
    17
    Final
    Virginia
    34
    Northern Iowa
    17
    Final
    Air Force
    48
  • Southeast Missouri State
    10
    Final
    Iowa State
    42
    Bowling Green
    17
    Final
    UCLA
    45
    (23) Cincinnati
    24
    Final
    (19) Arkansas
    31
    (24) Houston
    37
    Final
    UTSA
    35
  • Bethune-Cookman
    13
    Final
    (16) Miami (FL)
    70
    UTEP
    13
    Final
    (9) Oklahoma
    45
    North Dakota
    17
    Final
    Nebraska
    38
    Arizona
    38
    Final
    San Diego State
    20
  • Tulsa
    37
    Final
    Wyoming
    40
    Norfolk State
    3
    Final
    Marshall
    55
    UC Davis
    13
    Final
    California
    34
    Troy
    10
    Final
    (21) Ole Miss
    28
Georgia football-Stetson Bennett-Oregon
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13). (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh

Stetson Bennett delivers the best game of his Georgia career against Oregon. We shouldn’t be surprised

@Kconnorriley
Posted

ATLANTA — For the first time in his Georgia career, Stetson Bennett started the first game of Georgia’s season. It also happened to be the first game after Georgia won the national championship.

And as it stands now, when he thinks back about the best individual performances in his Georgia career, he’ll think of this one first.

“It’s always good to go in to be “the guy,’” Bennett said. “The reps, like I’ve said, throwing with the guys in the off-season, working on choice routes, me and Kenny, I think just the little things that show up when you don’t know when they’re going to show up, but that’s why you work them.

“So yeah, it was pretty cool.”

Related: Kirby Smart makes it clear, this Georgia football offense will hunt as Bulldogs demolish Oregon

Bennett threw for a career-high 368 passing yards, needing just 31 attempts to do it. Every drive he piloted ended in a touchdown, punctuated with a beautiful dime to AD Mitchell for a touchdown on his final throw of the day. It came in the third quarter and put Georgia up 42-3.

“Stetson lives in his own world, and he does a really good job of blocking out all the noise,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He doesn’t really get into all that. I think that’s what his kind of edge is, and he made some plays that he didn’t make the right decisions on today, and he knows those. He knows his mistakes. He’s got to be smart.

Smart did ask Bennett if he still has a flip phone, which he no longer does. It’s 2022 and this is very clearly a new Bennett and a whole new Georgia offense.

The Bulldogs annihilated the Ducks, rolling up 571 yards of offense. Even when back-up Carson Beck came in, he authored an immediate touchdown drive.

To be clear though, there is no quarterback competition. It’s Bennett’s team.

Even Bennett’s less-than-stellar plays worked out perfectly on Saturday. Georgia was up 21-3 and looking to fully roast the Ducks at the end of the first half. With it being first and goal on the one-yard line, Bennett rolled to his left looking for either Kenny McIntosh or Brock Bowers.

Oregon covered both of them perfectly, a rarity on the afternoon, and Bennett began to improvise. He scrambled back to the middle of the field and into a flock of Duck defenders.

Saturday established that this Georgia team will be one led by its offense, even with the defense holding Oregon to just three points.

If Bennett continues to make the smart plays as he so often did on Saturday, he’s going to be a reason why this offense can succeed as one of the best in the nation. And not simply be along for the ride.

“He does things that maybe we don’t ask him to do,” Smart said. “But he did make some plays with his feet, and I think you take the good, and I’m not going to call it bad, but you take the good with his poor decisions.”

Stetson Bennett, Kenny McIntosh discuss Georgia football offensive performance

