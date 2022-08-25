Oregon defense preparing to ‘bring it’ against Georgia in season opener

ATHENS — Oregon football players are making the most of each day, mindful of what’s around the corner, but not getting ahead of themselves. The No. 11-ranked Ducks are 17-point underdogs to No. 3-ranked Georgia in both teams’ season-opening game at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “Just not missing a day, and just taking every day like the game will be tomorrow,” said redshirt freshman linebacker Justin Flowe, asked how the Ducks are finding the confidence to be ready to compete against the ultra-talented Bulldogs.

WATCH: Dan Lanning has Ducks flying high after physical scrimmage “So it’s going hard every day and mot missing nothing — if you miss a day, that can bring you down,” Flowe said. “My team, we look good, we’re going to keep going.” Flowe, from Chino, Calif., could have ended up on the other side of the ball in this matchup, according to Dan Lanning.

“Justin was a guy that I actually recruited while I was at Georgia; obviously he’s a dynamic athlete,” Lanning said at the Pac-12 Media Days. “He’s a really talented player, a specimen. “I have great belief in Justin as well as all of our linebackers on our roster. We have a great group there. That’s something I have good experience with.”

RELATED: Dan Lanning confident Ducks have team capable of beating Georgia Flowe, who has dropped 15 pounds and looks to play faster this season, has embraced the new style of defense Lanning and former Alabama defensive coordinator and NFL defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi has brought to Oregon. “Dan and Tosh brought that hard-nosed, blitzing defense,” Flowe said, “and they always have that energy, and that’s what I love about Dan and Tosh.” Oregon defensive back Trikweze Bridges, from Lannett, Ala., also had an offer from Georgia, according to 247Sports. Bridges, who can play safety or cornerback, said the focus is inward even as the game is approaching. “Just taking a lot of mental reps in practice, off the field, meeting times, building that chemistry more with the defense,” said Bridges, who’s expecting several family members to make the trip from Alabama for the game.