3 key matchups Kirby Smart discussed for Georgia football against Oregon

ATHENS — Football is a game of matchups, Georgia would seem to have the majority of favorable matchups against Oregon. Coach Kirby Smart, however, is not taking anything for granted. The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs play the No. 11-ranked Ducks at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Smart identified three keys to the game, some more obvious than other, throughout his press briefings this week. Stetson Bennett vs. Oregon coverage Oregon coach Dan Lanning knows Bennett’s strengths and weaknesses as well as any team on the Georgia schedule and will look to test his decision-making and challenge his throws from within the pocket. Bennett has worked to improve his footwork and add velocity to his passes this offseason and in fall drills.

“He gets to go against the best we got every day, and I think that has helped his growth,” Smart said. “.Very pleased with what he’s done and what he’s been asked to do. “We need him to play well. Need him to play well because he’s a veteran player now.” Georgia D-Line vs. Oregon O-Line The Bulldogs are replacing three first-round picks off their defensive line, while Oregon brings back one of the more celebrated offensive line units.

“I think they’ve got more returning starters, returning snaps than almost anybody in the country on their offensive line,” Smart said. “It’s certainly a strength in terms of even what Mario’s history is of recruiting offensive linemen. He did a tremendous job putting together depth at that position, so it will be key that we play well, physical.” Jalen Carter is expected to be dynamic once again at tackle, while Zion Logue looks to prove he can measure up. Georgia scheme vs. Oregon LB Noah Sewell Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell is a projected first-round talent, a playmaking machine capable of wreaking havoc. “When you have a really good, instinctive linebacker, it’s hard to contain him,” Smart said of Sewell. “Every play, a different guy could be blocking him. I think the biggest thing you have to do is be able to throw changeups at him, whether it’s going with pace, playing physical and downhill at him. Misdirection. “The defense is built around him to make tackles, (and) you can’t let him beat you and let him define things.