Georgia announces interesting list of game captains for Oregon matchup

Dawgnation Logo
(11) Oregon
Sat, 9/3 on ABC @7:30 ET
(3) Georgia
  • Cal Poly
    7
    Final
    Fresno State
    35
  • William & Mary
    17
    2nd QTR
    10:22
    Charlotte
    3
    Eastern Kentucky
    3
    2nd QTR
    9:42
    Eastern Michigan
    7
    Western Michigan
    3
    2nd QTR
    11:39
    (15) Michigan State
    21
    Virginia Tech
    7
    2nd QTR
    5:56
    Old Dominion
    3
  • Temple
    0
    1st QTR
    00:17
    Duke
    10
    Tennessee Tech
    0
    1st QTR
    12:07
    Kansas
    0
    Illinois
    0
    1st QTR
    14:35
    Indiana
    0
    TCU
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN @2:00 AM ET
    Colorado
  • Delaware
    Sat, 9/3 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Navy
    Rutgers
    Sat, 9/3 on ACC Network @4:00 ET
    Boston College
    Buffalo
    Sat, 9/3 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Maryland
    Sam Houston State
    Sat, 9/3 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    (6) Texas A&M
  • Colorado State
    Sat, 9/3 on ABC @4:00 ET
    (8) Michigan
    North Carolina
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    Appalachian State
    South Dakota State
    Sat, 9/3 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    Iowa
    (13) North Carolina State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    East Carolina
  • Richmond
    Sat, 9/3 on RSN @4:30 ET
    Virginia
    Northern Iowa
    Sat, 9/3 on MW Network @5:00 ET
    Air Force
    Southeast Missouri State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Iowa State
    Bowling Green
    Sat, 9/3 on Pac-12 Network @6:30 ET
    UCLA
  • (23) Cincinnati
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    (19) Arkansas
    (24) Houston
    Sat, 9/3 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    UTSA
    Bethune-Cookman
    Sat, 9/3 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    (16) Miami (FL)
    UTEP
    Sat, 9/3 on FOX @7:30 ET
    (9) Oklahoma
  • North Dakota
    Sat, 9/3 on BTN @7:30 ET
    Nebraska
    Arizona
    Sat, 9/3 on CBS @7:30 ET
    San Diego State
    Tulsa
    Sat, 9/3 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    Wyoming
    Norfolk State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN3 @7:30 ET
    Marshall
  • UC Davis
    Sat, 9/3 on Pac-12 Now @8:00 ET
    California
    (25) BYU
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    South Florida
    Troy
    Sat, 9/3 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    (21) Ole Miss
    Nicholls State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN3 @9:00 ET
    South Alabama
  • Texas State
    Sat, 9/3 on MW Network @9:30 ET
    Nevada
    Florida Atlantic
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Ohio
    Middle Tennessee
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    James Madison
    Rice
    Sat, 9/3 on Pac-12 Network @10:00 ET
    (14) USC
  • Morgan State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN3 @10:00 ET
    Georgia Southern
    South Dakota
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Kansas State
    Liberty
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Southern Miss
    UMass
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Tulane
  • Elon
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Vanderbilt
    Illinois State
    Sat, 9/3 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    (18) Wisconsin
    Mercer
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Auburn
    Miami (OH)
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (20) Kentucky
  • Albany
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (10) Baylor
    Army
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Coastal Carolina
    (7) Utah
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Florida
    Southeastern Louisiana
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Louisiana
  • Grambling State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Arkansas State
    Memphis
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Mississippi State
    Georgia State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:30 ET
    South Carolina
    Utah State
    Sat, 9/3 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    (1) Alabama
  • SMU
    Sat, 9/3 on CBS Sports Network @11:30 ET
    North Texas
    (5) Notre Dame
    Sat, 9/3 on ABC @11:30 ET
    (2) Ohio State
    Louisville
    Sun, 9/4 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    Syracuse
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Sun, 9/4 on LHN @12:00 AM ET
    Texas
  • Murray State
    Sun, 9/4 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Texas Tech
    Maine
    Sun, 9/4 on MW Network @12:00 AM ET
    New Mexico
    Colgate
    Sun, 9/4 on Pac-12 Now @12:00 AM ET
    Stanford
    Idaho
    Sun, 9/4 on Pac-12 Network @1:30 AM ET
    Washington State
  • Kent State
    Sun, 9/4 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    Washington
    Boise State
    Sun, 9/4 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    Oregon State
    Western Kentucky
    Sun, 9/4 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
    Florida State
    Sun, 9/4 on ABC @11:30 ET
    LSU
  • (4) Clemson
    Tues, 9/6 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    Georgia Tech
    St. Francis (PA)
    23
    Final
    Akron
    30
    Bryant
    37
    Final
    Florida International
    38
    Central Michigan
    44
    Final
    (12) Oklahoma State
    58
  • South Carolina State
    10
    Final
    UCF
    56
    West Virginia
    31
    Final
    (17) Pittsburgh
    38
    Ball State
    10
    Final
    Tennessee
    59
    LIU
    0
    Final
    Toledo
    37
  • VMI
    10
    Final
    (22) Wake Forest
    44
    Eastern Illinois
    27
    Final
    Northern Illinois
    34
    Alabama A&M
    0
    Final
    UAB
    59
    Louisiana Tech
    24
    Final
    Missouri
    52
  • Penn State
    35
    Final
    Purdue
    31
    New Mexico State
    0
    Final
    Minnesota
    38
    Northern Arizona
    3
    Final
    Arizona State
    40
    Portland State
    17
    Final
    San Jose State
    21
  • Cal Poly
    7
    Final
    Fresno State
    35
  • William & Mary
    17
    2nd QTR
    10:22
    Charlotte
    3
    Eastern Kentucky
    3
    2nd QTR
    9:42
    Eastern Michigan
    7
    Western Michigan
    3
    2nd QTR
    11:39
    (15) Michigan State
    21
    Virginia Tech
    7
    2nd QTR
    5:56
    Old Dominion
    3
Georgia football-UGA-Kirby-Smart-Sugar Bowl
September 1, 2018 Athens: Georgia Bulldogs players take the field for the home opener against Austin Peay in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept 1, 2018, in Athens. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Georgia announces interesting list of game captains for Oregon matchup

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia football released its list of game captains for Oregon, and it may or may not be revealing.

Senior safety Christopher Smith and senior defensive end Nolan Smith are the defensive game captains, while tailback Kenny McIntosh and center Sedrick Van Pran are the offensive captains.

Stetson Bennett, who was not among the 18 Georgia game captains last season, is the obvious name many would assume would be chosen after Coach Kirby Smart said at SEC Media Days his quarterback was “One of the least respected good players there is in the country.”

RELATED: Kirby Smart tells ESPN how he convinced Stetson Bennett to return for 2022

Smart said during spring drills Bennett had work to do in the leadership area, but he has since said Bennett has done everything asked of him.

RELATED: Kirby Smart issues spring challenge to Stetson Bennett to grow as leader

Smart was asked this fall the current methodology for selecting captains, which is no longer done by player vote.

Smart indicated the first group of game captains often are the players who worked the hardest and showed the most offseason leadership.

RELATED: Jake Fromm provides unique breakdown of current Georgia quarterback room

JT Daniels, James Cook and Nakobe Dean were the opening game captains for Clemson last season.

“It usually comes from — for the first game -- off-season workouts and camp,” Smart said. “Who had the camp and who was the guy that everybody could count on to be there on that day that’s 100 degrees and you’re practicing for the 15th time.

“So we don’t base it on a whole lot early. We base it on the fact that you’re a good leader.”

Smart said other game captain selections can be more specific to the game plan or location.

“It usually has to do with who we think can affect the team or who maybe that week has to have the best leadership role,” Smart said.

“Played South Carolina and Channing Tindall was the captain because he’s from South Carolina, and it would mean more to him being from that state ….. it usually has something to do with who do the coaching staff, strength staff, player development staff think will impact that game the most.”

Smart was also asked to identify leaders in fall camp this week, and here is what he said.

“There are so many. Sedrick Van Pran has done a great job. Jamon Dumas-Johnson has done a great job. Kelee (Ringo) has done a great job. Kenny (McIntosh) has done a great job ... Darnell (Washington), Brock (Bowers), Broderick (Jones), Warren Ericson.”

Georgia will need leadership in every position group this season if the Bulldogs are to repeat as SEC East Division champions and make the College Football Playoffs.

Smart pointed out that leaders emerge in times of adversity, and many players on this reloaded team have yet to be tested.

“Last year’s group helped showed these guys how to do it,” Smart said. “They have embraced how to do it. We haven’t had any real adversity.

“You find out a lot more about your team once you have had some adversity.”

Leave a Comment