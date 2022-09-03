Georgia announces interesting list of game captains for Oregon matchup

ATHENS — Georgia football released its list of game captains for Oregon, and it may or may not be revealing. Senior safety Christopher Smith and senior defensive end Nolan Smith are the defensive game captains, while tailback Kenny McIntosh and center Sedrick Van Pran are the offensive captains. Stetson Bennett, who was not among the 18 Georgia game captains last season, is the obvious name many would assume would be chosen after Coach Kirby Smart said at SEC Media Days his quarterback was “One of the least respected good players there is in the country.”

Smart was asked this fall the current methodology for selecting captains, which is no longer done by player vote. Smart indicated the first group of game captains often are the players who worked the hardest and showed the most offseason leadership. RELATED: Jake Fromm provides unique breakdown of current Georgia quarterback room JT Daniels, James Cook and Nakobe Dean were the opening game captains for Clemson last season. “It usually comes from — for the first game -- off-season workouts and camp,” Smart said. “Who had the camp and who was the guy that everybody could count on to be there on that day that’s 100 degrees and you’re practicing for the 15th time. “So we don’t base it on a whole lot early. We base it on the fact that you’re a good leader.”

Smart said other game captain selections can be more specific to the game plan or location. “It usually has to do with who we think can affect the team or who maybe that week has to have the best leadership role,” Smart said. “Played South Carolina and Channing Tindall was the captain because he’s from South Carolina, and it would mean more to him being from that state ….. it usually has something to do with who do the coaching staff, strength staff, player development staff think will impact that game the most.” Smart was also asked to identify leaders in fall camp this week, and here is what he said. “There are so many. Sedrick Van Pran has done a great job. Jamon Dumas-Johnson has done a great job. Kelee (Ringo) has done a great job. Kenny (McIntosh) has done a great job ... Darnell (Washington), Brock (Bowers), Broderick (Jones), Warren Ericson.” Georgia will need leadership in every position group this season if the Bulldogs are to repeat as SEC East Division champions and make the College Football Playoffs.