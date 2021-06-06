Big wins, victories over a rival and championships are great, but there’s a lot more to being a Dawgs fan. The people, places, traditions and memories that enrich Dawgs fandom are worth celebrating in their own right. Back in 2009, with the help of some other fans, I came up with 101 reasons to be a Georgia Bulldog. Six years later, I revised and updated the list (with about half of the reasons listed being new).

Now, another six years have passed, and I thought it’d be a good time to revise and update again. Thanks to suggestions from other fans and friends, I came up with new entries for about 25 percent of the list. So, here’s the latest version of my 101 reasons to be a Georgia Bulldog. If these don’t get your blood running red and black, you’re in the wrong place. 1. “It’s Saturday in Athens!” 2. The most recognizable — and, as Sports Illustrated said, the best — college mascot in America. Woof! 3. Winning one of the most exciting Rose Bowl games ever in double overtime! 4. Herty Field, where Georgia football was born (and where Pop Warner once coached), transformed from a forlorn parking lot into the most beautiful spot on the UGA campus.

5. New grads lining up to have their picture taken under the Arch. 6. Krypton Fanfare at the beginning of the 4th quarter. 7. Buying UGA onesies for your new grandchild. 8. The power “G” helmet design — even better than Green Bay’s original, and the best-looking in all of football. Andrew Davis Tucker , Dawgnation 9. Light Up Sanford, especially now that the whole stadium goes red while fans hold up their phone lights (replacing the old cigarette lighters). If you’ve ever seen it on TV, you know viewers are going, “Wow! Wish my school did that.”

10. Silver britches. 11. The tradition of Georgia tailbacks hurdling defenders, started by the great Knowshon Moreno. 12. Ringing the Chapel bell after a victory. 13. David Greene and “70-X-Takeoff.” 14. Nick Chubb and Sony Michel in the same backfield after both decided to put the NFL off in order to play another year in Athens. 15. Walking through North Campus in the spring. Or fall. Or any time, really.

16. A crowd of more than 93K for a spring intrasquad football game. Amanda C. Melton , Dawgnation 17. Spikes — as in the Spike Squad in the student section, and the Savage spiked pads worn by Dawgs defenders after creating a turnover. (Not the inflatable basketball mascot; sorry, he’s kind of lame.) 18. Undefeated record against Notre Dame. 19. Passing fandom down to another generation of Dawgs. 20. “Between the Hedges.”

21. The players all dressed up in their Saturday finest for the Dawg Walk. 22. How many other teams have their mascot name in the title of a Beatles song (“Hey Bulldog”)? 23. Bubba Watson. 24. Tailgating amid all the colorful tents on Myers Quad. University of Georgia , Dawgnation 25. We don’t wear orange! Or blue, green, purple or yellow (ugh)! 26. Teaching a child to say “Go Dawgs!” 27. Rooster Call after the Dawg Walk. 28. “Get the picture …” 29. Champ Bailey. 30. Red and black, the best color combination in sports. 31. Verron Haynes in the checkerboard end zone. 32. Erk’s bleeding forehead. University of Georgia , Dawgnation 33. Downtown Athens and the music scene that produced the B-52′s, R.E.M., Drive-By Truckers and Widespread Panic. 34. UGA grad Maria Taylor making us proud on ESPN. 35. “Fear the specs.” 36. Fireworks at commencement in Sanford Stadium. 37. Andy Johnson leading the Thanksgiving night 1971 winning drive against Tech. 38. Memories of the fans on the tracks. 39. “We Run This State.” 40. Manny Diaz. Getty Images , Dawgnation 41. Kim Basinger, UGA tennis concession girl. 42. Those now (hopefully) collectable Jack Davis stadium cups. 43. “Keep your seats everyone, the Redcoats are coming!” 44. Dominique Wilkins. 45. The atmosphere at the 2019 Notre Dame game. 46. Uga V lunging at Auburn’s Robert Baker. 47. A crisp fall day in Athens — as close to heaven on earth as you can get. 48. The G Book traditions. Chamberlain Smith , Dawgnation 49. “How ‘bout them Dawgs!” 50. Black jerseys. 51. The most beautiful stadium in college football. 52. Charlayne Hunter-Gault. 53. Five-time Olympian Teresa Edwards. 54. Kevin Butler kicking it “a hundred thousand miles” against Clemson. 55. Only school with a football fight song written and performed by James Brown! (So, why don’t the Redcoats play it more often?) 56. The original Junkyard Dogs defense of 1975. Curtis Compton , Dawgnation 57. The Mic Man, decked out in suspenders and bow tie and firing up the fans while dancing in front of the student section at Sanford Stadium. 58. David Pollack stripping the ball and scoring in Columbia. 59. “Let the big Dawg eat.” 60. Feta fries at The Grill in downtown Athens. 61. The Peabody Awards, the Pulitzer Prize of broadcasting, presented annually by UGA’s Grady College. 62. Calling the Dawgs. 63. The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. 64. Clean Old-Fashioned Hate. University of Georgia , Dawgnation 65. Freshman Welcome and forming the big “G” on the field at Sanford Stadium. 66. The Dawgs’ biennial “home” game at Grant Field. 67. Late-night Snellebrations. 68. “Glory, Glory Dixieland!” 69. Memories of the honey-dripping accent of the inimitable Dan Magill, aka “Greatest Bulldog Ever.” 70. “Run, Lindsay” 71. Sonny Seiler. 72. Outdoor dining in front of the mural at the Last Resort. 73. Alumni cheerleaders returning in their lovingly preserved old uniforms at Homecoming. 74. Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium. University of Georgia , Dawgnation 75. Alton Brown. 76. Jake Scott in the College Football Hall of Fame. 77. Former UGA cheerleader turned Pultizer Prize-winning poet and two-time U.S. poet laureate Natasha Trethewey. 78. Munson breaking “a metal steel chair.” 79. Hairy Dawg in those ESPN spots. 80. That Bill Bates moment in Knoxville living forever on the video screen at Sanford Stadium. 81. Frank Sinkwich and Charley Trippi in the same backfield. 82. “It’s still 10 to 9 in Dallas.” Chamberlain Smith , Dawgnation 83. Bill Goldberg. 84. “If your blood runs red and black … " 85. “Ain’t nothing finer in the land …” 86. Sweater Man at UGA basketball games at the Steg. 87. Going back to Athens town. 88. We’re not Auburn. 89. Turning South Bend red, and other great Dawg Takeovers by UGA fans on the road. 90. “Unbeaten, untied and unbelievable!” Rick O'Quinn , Dawgnation 91. Greeting the heir to the British throne at halftime with “Damn good prince!” 92. 42 years of Larry Munson, and all those ESPN hosts imitating him. 93. “One and done, baby!” in Tuscaloosa. 94. Clisby Clark’s “Bulldog Bite.” 95. There’s only one “hobnail boot,” and everyone knows who wore it! 96. Great names: “Catfish” Smith, Jiggy Smaha, Happy Dicks, Buzy Rosenberg, Bucky Dilts, Hiawatha Berry, Wycliffe Lovelace, Bacarri Rambo, Rodrigo Blankenship. 97. Davin Bellamy to Baker Mayfield after the Rose Bowl: “Humble yourself!” 98. The electricity in the air when you first set foot on the Sanford Drive bridge before a game. AJC file , Dawgnation 99. Uga V on the big screen in “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.” 100. World’s Largest (Whatever They’re Calling It These Days) in Jacksonville. 101. The solo trumpeter in the southwest upper deck. (Special thanks to Olivia, Joel, Dan, Tom, Darrell, Jim and to all the fans who made suggestions for the earlier lists.)

UGA News