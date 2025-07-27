UGA fans mostly are optimistic about this season but don’t quite know what to expect.

Kirby Smart’s Dawgs were picked to finish second in the SEC behind Texas in the preseason media poll at SEC Media Days. Alabama was picked third. Most media predictions have the Longhorns beating out Georgia for this year’s conference title.

I checked recently with a cross-section of fans to get their predictions of how the Dawgs will fare against a formidable schedule, their minimum expectations for the season and their main concerns about the 2025 team.

The majority of fans I heard from agreed my son Bill’s prediction of a 10-2 for the regular season, and most fans thought the team should qualify for the College Football Playoff.

But, of course, some fans were more bullish than others.

At the most positive extreme was, as usual, my brother Jon, who replied: “Same as every year. Undefeated and a national championship.” That’s been his annual prediction for the past 40-something years.

Many fans see quarterback Gunner Stockton as the key to success for the Dawgs in the coming season. (Tony Walsh/UGA) (Tony Walsh /Dawgnation)

Owen Scott, a pal of mine since kindergarten, said: “You know me, I’m the eternal optimist when it comes to the Dawgs. … I think we’re going to exceed expectations. Our schedule isn’t as difficult as last year — Ole Miss and Tennessee lost many key players. Alabama has an unproven QB. Even with all the hype around Arch [Manning, the Texas quarterback], he’s inexperienced and has to play us at Sanford.”

As for Georgia, Owen said likely starting QB Gunner Stockton “will have more weapons, and he will add running to the offense, allowing [Offensive Coordinator Mike] Bobo to scheme number advantages. I’m predicting we do no worse than 10-2, but I’m looking for us to go 11-1 and make both the SEC Championship and CFP.”

Blawg reader Frank Arnold was a bit less certain. “I have been worried that this will be a growing year for The Dawgs, but the closer we get to kickoff, the more optimistic I become,” he said. “Unfortunately, realism always bats last.”

His concerns are youth and inexperience in key positions, but “on the plus side, our special teams may be the best in the country. Unfortunately, our big’uns on the line of scrimmage may be a tic below our usual standards and that, alas, is where games are won.”

He doesn’t think Georgia will make it to the SEC Championship Game but “we may make the playoffs by the slimmest of margins.”

Reader Don White is reminded of the 2017 team’s uncertainties, but “I am confident stars will emerge and players we know little about now will make headlines by October. Stockton has confidence and ability. He should be settled into his role after two opening cupcake games. C.J. Allen could be the hammer Roquan Smith was eight years ago. I look for the Dawgs to lose one game (maybe Texas?), but no more than two (watch out for Tech) and make the playoffs.”

Much of Bulldog Nation considers Kirby Smart the best coach in college football. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /Dawgnation)

Longtime fan Darrell Huckaby noted “there is so much negativity and doom and gloom surrounding Georgia, and I’m not sure why. But we have dominated so many of our rivals for so long — Tennessee, Florida, Auburn, Georgia Tech and now Texas. I worry about the law of averages catching up with us. I worry about the O-line. I pray Gunner is great, because he is such a first-class person. … I worry most about losing to Tech.”

Former UGA classmate Steve Oney said his “gut feeling” is that “Georgia’s 2025 schedule is even tougher than its 2024 schedule, which was tough enough. Getting past Tennessee on Sept. 13 and Alabama on Sept. 27 will be a gut check. Even then, the challenge isn’t over, as in rapid succession the Dawgs will face Auburn and Kentucky.

“Then there’s the quarterback situation. I love Gunner Stockton, but is he up to the challenge? Don’t know. It’s going to be interesting, which is what worries me. Interesting means hard.”

A lot of folks think the season rides on how Georgia’s quarterback plays.

As my game-texting buddy Joel Provano put it: “So much depends on Gunner Stockton. If he’s another Jake Fromm — very solid but not spectacular— I think we go 11-1. If he’s another Stetson Bennett, we win them all. If he’s a disappointment, we could lose three or four. I believe he’ll be fine, and we go 11-1, beating Alabama but losing to Texas. … The defense is young but loaded with talent. Nate Frazier is a budding star at running back, but we’re thin there and that’s probably my biggest concern. Bottom line, I say 10-2 and a playoff spot is the least we should expect.”

And here’s the take from the other friend who texts with us during games, Scott Peacocke: “The schedule is obviously difficult. I would note that the three most important positions in football are considered quarterback, left tackle and edge rusher, and for the first time in several seasons it appears we are looking at new starters at all three. Maybe we will go three-for-three!”

The minimum expectation of most UGA fans this season is the Dawgs making it into the College Football Playoff. (Georgia Bulldog Club) (Georgia Bulldog Club /Dawgnation)

My lifelong friend Carlton Powell agreed that “it all depends on Gunner Stockton. I think they’ll lose at least twice. Everybody’s gonna lose a couple. I think if they break even between Alabama and Texas, they’ll do alright. I figure they’ll finish 10-2 or 9-3. I think they’ll make the playoff.”

Die-hard fan Steve Short was more certain: “I think Gunner will be fine at QB. Let’s hope our receivers can catch the ball this year. That was a big problem in 2024. Not sure about the defense, but I think they will be fine. … I think Nate Frazier at running back is good; he’s small; just needs to not get hurt.

“I’m excited about the season. We cannot take Auburn or Florida for granted. And we cannot look ahead week to week. … We have to play one game at a time. I think Kirby realizes that. Just hope the players do.”

Helen Castronis, whose dad was UGA’s beloved “Coach Mike,” said she thinks “as long as we have Kirby Smart, we are the thorn in the side for all the other SEC teams. The thing I love about the preseason is considering the what ifs. So much has to go right — no injuries, unknown players stepping up — for a team to make it all or most of the way.

“It seems like we have a young team, and some starters will be portal players. So, if I have a concern maybe that is it. … Anyway, I’m excited and glad (in a way) we can ease — not to take Marshall or Austin Peay lightly — into the season. We have a tough schedule but a tough fan base for Texas and Bama, etc., to face in Sanford Stadium.”

Longtime friend of the Blawg Mark Symms likes the Dawgs’ odds against Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss but thinks Auburn and, especially, Tennessee could be problematic. “This would be my worry game,” he said. “We have to shut them down early or listen to … ‘Rocky Top,’ a song I loved and have grown to hate. Shut ’em down and shut the band up.” Mark thinks Florida “will play tough in the first quarter then fold like a worn-out lawn chair.”

UGA Offensive Coordinator Mike Bobo should have more weapons to work with this season. (Perry McIntyre/UGA) (Perry McIntyre /Dawgnation)

He expects Georgia to win the SEC, make the playoff and the final four.

His main concern is the offensive line and establishing a more consistent run game “to open up our passing.” And, he added, “I could be the defensive coordinator and we would be fine. Kirby is that good.”

My buddy Dan Pelletier’s main concerns are that the Dawgs need “an offensive line that can run-block and protect Gunner and receivers that will catch rather than drop passes.” His minimum expectation, he said, is making the playoff, and he predicted a 10-2 season and making it to the conference championship game.

Alan Cason, who runs the Dawg Bites group on Facebook, said his main concern is “inexperience across the board. Minimum expectation: playoffs. No reason we shouldn’t be there. As far as a prediction for the season, I think we’ll slip up and lose a game. Probably to Texas. I just don’t want that Alabama monkey on our backs any longer.”

Retired Atlanta sportscaster Bill Hartman said he thinks “Georgia either goes unbeaten or loses once to Texas. The Dawgs absolutely make the playoffs and at least make the semifinals. In my opinion, success depends on the quarterback play. I think Stockton is the man, but [Ryan] Puglisi could be the one.”

Jason Hasty, UGA athletics history specialist at the Hargrett Library in Athens, agreed that “our season rides on Gunner’s arm. If he can be an above-average quarterback, then I think we have a chance to make a deep playoff run. If not, then I think we’ll have to see what Ryan Puglisi has as the backup.

Nate Frazier is expected to lead the Dawgs’ running attack, which many fans see as a key to offensive success. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /Dawgnation)

“Beyond that, we will have to see what the offensive line can do after being so banged up last year and replacing a key starter (and team leader) in Tate Ratledge. I know that we’ve lost some key personnel on defense, but as long as Coach Smart is here, I don’t worry all that much about the level of play on that side of the ball.

“The schedule, though, is brutal again this year. Yes, playing Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas is easier at home than it was playing them on the road last year, but none of those teams are easy to play anywhere.”

Hasty noted that he grew up listening to renowned pessimists Larry Munson and Vince Dooley downplay the Bulldogs’ chances, “so I’m not going to predict a national championship, but the baseline expectation for us every year is to make the playoffs and be in the conversation as a national title contender. I don’t see that this year should be any different.”

A reader who goes by Jaxlawdawg observed that “after years of complaining (justifiably) about our weak home schedule, the Dawgs finally get what we’ve been asking for. And like the dog that finally caught the car, I’m not sure we’re gonna be too happy.

“As others have noted, the Dawgs’ recent years of success have, in large part, been attributable to dominant play in the trenches. And we are looking awfully young and thin on the lines. I am concerned about Texas and Bama — even though we get them at home. Auburn at Jordan Hare is never an easy out. And we could easily get caught napping by the Gators or the 10th Street Bugs.”

Still, he said, “I see a 10-2 year with an iffy shot at the SEC championship and CFP — which we should all celebrate, but fans’ expectations have grown awfully high these last few years.”

The home atmosphere at Sanford Stadium is considered a plus this season with Alabama and Texas coming to town. (University of Georgia) (Chamberlain Smith /Dawgnation)

Athens native Dave Williams said he thinks “we will be better than some of the experts think. Kirby has spoiled us, but I think, with the expanded playoff, we should contend every year. .... I think with the schedule this year we should go 10-2 at worst.”

Another Classic City native, Betz Tillitski, said she’s “a little nervous about Gunner. I need to watch him and get a better feel for what he can do. Having said that, unless we have a superstar quarterback, I doubt we will be undefeated. Hopefully just one loss. The portal gives me concerns that we don’t have enough depth, but that that is a problem with most every team. … I believe we have the best coach in Georgia history.”

Her stepson Christopher is very optimistic. His prediction? “Undefeated, possible loss to Texas just because we beat them twice last year, so they will be hungry for a win near the end of the year.” His minimum expectations: “SEC championship appearance and playoffs; that’s the bar that’s been set and it seems reasonable.”

Charlie Hayslett, who was a sportswriter in Athens early in his career, noted “we head into the season with a lot of unanswered questions, and we’re fortunate to have a couple of scrimmages with Austin Peay and Marshall to try to get things figured out. … We should know a lot more by the time we head to Knoxville.

“The biggest question, of course, is Gunner. This may be wishful thinking on my part, but I think he’s going to surprise a lot of people. He doesn’t get Arch Manning ink or headlines, but he’s tough, he’s got position skills and game-management chops, and it’s obvious his teammates respond to him. That’s big.”Overall, Charlie said, “if Stockton blossoms like I think he will and we kick ass Between the Hedges, I expect us to win the SEC and head into the playoffs as favorites to win it all. I know that’s a lot of ifs, but, hey, my crystal ball ain’t what it used to be.”

Malinda Erwin, who sits right in front of my family’s seats in Sanford Stadium, said she tends to be hopeful every season and has a lot of faith in Smart. “That being said, we do have another tough SEC schedule.” But she said, “it seems UGA has done a great recruiting job again and are loaded in a lot of positions.”

Special teams are expected to be a strength for the Dawgs with Peyton Woodring returning as placekicker. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /Dawgnation)

And she really likes the home atmosphere, especially for night games. “I still get goosebumps when they do the pregame music and videos.”

MiMi Dubose Gudenrath, a friend since elementary school in Athens, said she wishes “we did not have so many ‘easy’ games with nonranked schools. … I’m pulling for Gunner. I think he’s a truly committed player and wants to do well for all the right reasons. I was never a Carson Beck fan, so I’m glad we have turned that page.”

Blawg reader Jim Sandifer thinks the Dawgs could go 10-2 or 9-3, and 8-4 “is not out of the question. I believe they will lose a game at Sanford among Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas. The tricky road games are Auburn, Tennessee and Tech.”

He expects the Dawgs to make the playoff.

And, he added: “I am always concerned about team chemistry. A good team chemistry can overcome some small execution issues. A real question is how will Stockton and the revamped receiving corps work out.”

Another reader, Jimmy Camp, thinks the Dawgs “will be much better than most of the sports writers believe. We should beat Alabama and Texas in the Classic City.” As for road games, he said, “Auburn should be better. I’m like Larry M. Going to Knoxville and Oxford scares me a bit.”

Kirby Smart said Gunner Stockton playing and distributing the ball well will be a key to Georgia’s success. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /Dawgnation)

Billy Chism, who’s been following the Dawgs since the mid-1960s, thinks “we’re going to have a great season and may surprise some folks. When you play away games at Tennessee and Auburn, we know anything goes. When you play Alabama and Texas at home, well, anything goes there, too. Facing an improved Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium won’t be a picnic, either.

“Despite all that, I see a 9-3 regular season record and a playoff bid. I don’t have any main concerns. I’m a big believer in Gunner Stockton. I think the Dawgs will rally around him, and we will see an improved running game. We’ve got to put up points in the big games, though.”

Reader Karl Chiang said his “minimum expectations are making the playoffs. … The greatest concern after last season is the offensive line. Games are won in the trenches. The run game and passing game depends on the OL. I think the wide receivers and tight ends are better and seasoned. The DL is questionable. Secondary is the strength. I hope Gunner can be a surprise for everyone, because I am tired of hearing about Arch! Arch doesn’t deserve the Heisman just because of his last name.”

Another Blawg reader, Daryl Matthews, thinks Georgia will go 10-2 and “I’m picking Bama to continue to do what they always do, beat Georgia. I don’t know who the other loss will be to, but it is a brutal schedule. I expect us to be in the SEC Championship Game. After that, it will come down to how healthy we are to move on.”

As for my own thoughts on the 2025 team, I agree that Stockton’s performance as quarterback is the key to the season, and team chemistry is important. I think the way the team celebrated Stockton taking over as quarterback late last season was notable, but we still haven’t seen much of him as the starter.

And I agree with something Smart said. “I think our offensive line is going to be key,” the coach told ESPN. “We have a lot of new parts there, and obviously [Stockton] playing well and distributing the ball will be key.”

Fans are hoping to see a lot more fireworks displays celebrating big wins at Sanford Stadium. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /Dawgnation)

Too often last year, the OL underperformed. And the running game, which was disappointing in 2024 primarily because of the line’s shortcomings, needs to improve.

Also, there remain questions about the pass rush, although some observers rate Georgia’s 2025 defense as the best in the SEC.

Overall, I think this team will make the playoff, probably with a 10-2 record. I believe the Dawgs playing their toughest games at home should be a big factor.

And that’s as far out on the proverbial limb as I’m willing to go at this point.

Next time: 20 years of Blawging!

FOLLOW THE BLAWG

To keep up with the latest UGA athletics developments, as well as other stuff going on in the Junkyard, be sure to go to Bill King’s Junkyard Blawg page on Facebook and click “like” to follow it!