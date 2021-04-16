2021 G-Day: Game time, how to stream, TV channel listen to Georgia football spring game

G-Day, the Georgia football spring game, is finally here, as the Georgia Bulldogs will hold their fifteenth and final practice of the spring in front of fans on Saturday, April 17 at 2 p.m.

The Bulldogs did not get to have a spring game last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will not be a full stadium on Saturday, as Georgia is still adherring to social distancing policies.

Some of the top players to watch in the game include quarterbacks JT Daniels and Carson Beck, running back Kendall Milton and cornerback Kelee Ringo.

Below you can find information such as game time, streaming options and how to listen to the game on the radio.

2021 G-Day: Game time for Georgia football spring game

The G-Day scrimmage is set for a 2 p.m. start time.

2021 G-Day: How to stream the Georgia football spring game

The G-Day scrimmage can be watched through SEC Network+. To watch the game on your computer, visit the ESPN.com home page. In the upper right hand of the screen, you should see a Watch option. Click on that and it will take you to the WatchESPN page — or just click here for the link. From there you will have to navigate the app to find the game.

You will need a subscription to the watch the game, however if you have a cable subscription to ESPN, you should have access.

2021 G-Day: TV Channel for Georgia football spring game

The G-Day scrimmage will not be broadcast on a set television channel. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

2021 G-Day: How to listen to the Georgia football spring game on the radio

The game will be broadcast on WSB 95.5 FM/750 AM along with other Georgia Bulldog Sport Network (IMG) radio affiliates. Scott Howard is on the play-by-play call, Eric Zeier is the color analyst, and Chuck Dowdle is the sideline reporter.

2021 G-Day: What Kirby Smart has said about the Georgia football spring game

On the Georgia wide receivers: The depth has taken a hit obviously with George. You know Jermaine got to do indy (individual drills) today. He’s back running around doing some things. He didn’t scrimmage but he’s doing a lot more and getting more flexibility. Marcus Rosemy is getting close. He’s running around doing walkthroughs, doing conditioning. You see him on the side getting to run you know he’s close to being healthy. Dom (Dominick Blaylock) is running so you know you have guys there that have experience and have done a good job. It’s really a valuable time for the younger guys, the other guys get an opportunity. Kearis has been very consistent. JRob (Justin Robinson) has made some plays and continued to grow and get better. AD Mitchell has made some plays. Jaylen Johnson has made some plays. Ladd McConkey has made some plays today and has continued to grow. D-Rob had some. I’m fired up. I wish I had all of them because I think that competition would be really good to see who the top guys and the starters are. But a lot of the young guys are catching up to the old guys now really fast with the work they’ve been able to get.”

On what he wants to see from the offense: Decision making. Throw and catch the ball on the plays the defense gives you. Be explosive. We want to be explosive, we want to be a vertical passing team. We’re not into making excuses for what receivers are in and what receivers aren’t. We’ve got really good receivers in and I think they compete well. That will be the expectation every day we go on that field is to attack people vertically and throw the ball and catch the ball.”

On JT Daniels becoming vocal: Yeah we certainly felt that he had that in him. To play at the high school program he played at, to go to USC and really start as a high school senior, you can’t not be a leader and do that. He’s taken more of a vocal role with our team. Commands the offense, understands the offense. Does a good job leading that unit. Anybody at the quarterback position is capable of it. It’s just what are the limits and what are the ceilings?”

