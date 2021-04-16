After not being able to hold G-Day a season ago, the Georgia Bulldogs will get to have their spring game on Saturday, as G-Day is set for a 2 p.m. start time.

The game will have fans, albeit at a limited capacity similar to what it was last season. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

The main attraction will be returning quarterback JT Daniels, as Georgia fans got only a small taste of what he could do last season.

In four games, Daniels threw for 10 touchdowns while leading Georgia to a 4-0 finish to the 2021 season. Only one of those games came at Sanford Stadium, meaning this will be just the second time Georgia fans get to see Daniels play at home.

The Bulldogs have been hampered by injuries at the wide receiver position this spring, but Daniels might be talented enough to help Georgia overcome those setbacks. It also helps the Bulldogs have talented the likes of Zamir White, Kendall Milton and Darnell Washington at the running back and tight end positions.

Defensively, the attention will be on Georgia’s secondary. The Bulldogs are replacing all of their cornerbacks off the 2020 team. This will be our first opportunity to see what former blue-chip recruits Jalen Kimber, Kelee Ringo and Nyland Green look like.

We will also get to see 16 early enrollees play for the first time. That includes former 5-star prospects Brock Vandagriff and Amarius Mims. It should be noted that freshman tight end Brock Bowers has impressed the most so far of the 2021 signees.

The DawgNation team of Jeff Sentell, Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith and Connor Riley to discuss what they expect to see on G-Day, especially from Daniels.

Among some of the topics discussed:

How important is this game for Carson Beck?

How will the offense play?

What players could have a big game?

Who could really help themselves with a strong game?

What does the new transfer rule mean for college football?

What does the future of Georgia baseball look like?

Cover 4 Live airs on Thursday nights at 7:30 p.m. on the DawgNation Facebook and Youtube pages.

