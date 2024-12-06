The Georgia football team will take on the Texas Longhorns in the 2024 SEC Championship on Saturday. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds, as well as how to watch the game.

Texas will be playing in its first SEC Championship game, while this will be Georgia’s 12th. Georgia enters the game as an underdog but did beat Texas 30-15 earlier this season.

2024 SEC Championship: Game time for Georgia-Texas game

The 2024 SEC Championship Game will start at 4:10 p.m. ET.

2024 SEC Championship: TV Channel for Georgia-Texas game

The 2024 SEC Championship Game will be broadcast on ABC.

2024 SEC Championship: How to watch, stream Georgia-Texas game

You can watch the Georgia-Texas game online via the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

2024 SEC Championship: Odds, point spread for Georgia-Texas game

Georgia is a 2.5-point underdog against the Longhorns. Georgia is 3-9 against the spread on the year but one of those wins did come against Texas. The over/under for the game is 49.5.

2024 SEC Championship: What Kirby Smart said about Texas

On what has changed with Texas’ run game...

“It’s both, I think. There’s a commitment to it. When you have 30 and 40 carries in multiple games, there’s a great commitment to the run. They’re extremely physical. They’ve got really good backs. Their offensive line is massive and the quarterback does a great job putting them in the right runs. They attach RPO pass game to those runs. They change tempos on you. It’s traditional Sark football. He formations you. He takes shots on you. Don’t lull to sleep and think that he’s just gonna run the ball because they have every protection and every pattern, every use of personnel available. They’re really good at what they do and I do think that he’s played in some tough conditions, whether it’s really cold on the road playing somewhere. He knows how to win in the SEC. You don’t win in the SEC with a beauty contest and he’s won with really good defense. So I think it’s been one of his best coaching jobs in terms of the way he’s won, the style of games he’s won.”

On Texas making the SEC in year one...

“Yeah, they earned it. I mean, they played an SEC schedule. They won the most games of any SEC team this year. They have a tremendous program. They’re built that way. They’re built to do that. They’ve got a tremendous amount of talent and they’ve done a great job building to that, recruiting to that, really, that fan base or that team and they’ve done a great job of that.”

On preparing for Texas offense and the potential of Arch Manning...

”Yeah, I mean, first of all, there’s not enough time in the week to worry about the stress that Texas’ offense puts on you. Like you can’t cover it all. There’s no, we could have two weeks. We still will feel like, well, what if they do this? What if they do that? There’s too much offense that they can select from to try to chase ghosts.You got to do things on principle. That’s no different with Arch. I mean, we practice knowing that Arch could be in there. We’ve had to defend quarterback runs a lot this year. Look, Arch is not just a quarterback run guy. He’s a really good athlete that can take off and run at any time, which is the toughest kind of defend.I’d much rather have a guy that only runs than a guy that does both and he certainly can do both. He opens up the playbook for them in terms of the plays he can do with his feet. But Quinn does a great job too. So, you know, we have to be prepared for both guys. It would not shock me at all to see both those guys play and Arch be able to play because he has a different element that he brings to the game as well.”

2024 SEC Championship: Georgia football availability report entering Texas game