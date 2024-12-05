clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports.

BREAKING: Georgia adds midnight hour 3-star in-state DB Daniel Okonkwo to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with Hillgrove High School DB Daniel Okonkwo. He is not ranked on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 …
Jeff Sentell
AJC Power Poll: Sorting out the SEC football season, Coach of the Year …
ATHENS — The SEC has finally sorted itself out, with Texas and Georgia days away from settling the league crown in a 4 p.m. game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football winners and losers following first 2025 Signing Day
Winner: Georgia pass catchers
Connor Riley
Georgia updates official injury status of Trevor Etienne, Christen Miller …
ATHENS — With Georgia facing an SEC foe once again, the Bulldogs have put out an availability report entering this weekend’s game against Texas.
Connor Riley
