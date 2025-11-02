JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Georgia football staged yet another epic comeback, this time against rival Florida with its back up against the wall.

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs scored the clutch, 24-20 victory over the Gators in dramatic fashion on Saturday at EverBank Stadium.

The win will give No. 5-ranked Georgia (7-1 overall, 5-1 SEC) a boost with the first set of College Football Playoff rankings due out on Tuesday night.

The Gators (3-5, 2-3) had all the momentum in the fourth quarter when the Bulldogs’ so-called “complimentary football,” kicked in, the defense coming up with a fourth-and-1 stop

Florida interim coach Billy Gonzales, his team up 20-17, made the decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 at the Georgia 18 rather than attempt what would have been a 35-yard field.

Bulldogs freshman defensive tackle Elijah Griffin and junior linebacker Raylen Wilson made Florida regret the gamble, conversion on tailback Jadan Baugh for no gain with 7:54 remaining.

Gunner Stockton took over from there, leading Georgia on a seven-play, 82-yard touchdown drive capped by Chauncey Bowens’ 36-yard touchdown run that gave the Bulldogs a 24-20 lead that held up.

Stockton, sixth in the Heisman Trophy odds entering the game, was 20-of-29 passing for 223 yards with two touchdowns and a first-half interception that glanced off the hands of Texas A&M transfer receiver Noah Thomas.

It was Georgia’s fifth-straight win in the series, and Kirby Smart’s 46th in a row over unranked competition with a game at unranked Mississippi State on deck at noon next Saturday.

CJ Hunkers Down

Georgia junior linebacker CJ Allen, a projected first-round draft pick, had 13 tackles to lead the Bulldogs’ defense.

Georgia held Florida to just two third-down conversions on their 11 attempts and made two fourth-down stops, the second coming with 3:13 left when Ellis Robinson IV broke up DJ Lagway’s fourth-down pass at the UGA 40 with 3:13 left.

Stockton steps up

Stockton was 3-of-3 passing for 38 yards on the game-winning drive, helping to set up Bowens’ game-winning run.

Stockton was sacked twice, but he also scrambled out of trouble on several occasions and came through with one big throw after another as UGA converted on 7 of 15 third-down conversion attempts.

Big-play Branch

Zachariah Branch led all receivers by posting a career-high 10 catches for 112 yards, a performance that should one day get him in the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame.

Branch ignited the game-winning drive, breaking open and catching an 18-yard pass from Stockton to the UGA 38 with the Bulldogs facing a third-and-8.