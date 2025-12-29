NEW ORLEANS — Ole Miss knows how quickly things could go sour in the Sugar Bowl if it’s not on top of its game this week.

There’s not much margin for error — if any — against the red-hot Georgia team it will face at 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Caesars Superdome in this CFP quarterfinal.

“The biggest thing versus these guys is you got to contest every play,” Rebels coach Pete Golding said at his opening Sugar Bowl press conference.

“We can’t give them free things, whether it’s a lack of communication, whether it’s a missed tackle.”

Golding, who took over as head coach when Lane Kiffin left for the LSU job, knows that better than anyone as he was the defensive coordinator when the teams met earlier this season.

The Bulldogs didn’t punt in that first meeting and dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring Ole Miss 17-0 over the final 15 minutes en route to the 43-35 victory.

This, after Ole Miss drove for touchdowns on its first five possessions to take a 35-26 lead into the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Oct. 18.

The Rebels will have the same coordinators and offensive and defensive staff in place for this game, but with Golding in the head coaching capacity, there do figure to be some subtle changes.

Neal McCready, who’s in his 18th year covering Ole Miss for the On3 website “RebelGrove.com,” took time with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution to provide deeper insight by answering five key questions:

1. How is Ole Miss different on the field than the last time Georgia played the Rebels?

NM: “I’m not sure the Rebels are that different. I think they’re a little more settled/established on defense.

Wydett Williams Jr. is playing a bigger role. Jaylon Braxton is healthy. That has bolstered the defensive secondary a bit, which was a major issue most of the season.

Offensively, with each game Trinidad Chambliss has played, the offense has gotten smoother, for lack of a better word.

More receivers have become frequent targets as well, likely creating some issues for opposing defensive coordinators preparing for the Rebels.”

2. How do you expect the Rebels to be different from a philosophical standpoint with Pete calling the shots instead of Lane -- even with same coordinators?

NM: “I really don’t expect much different. The team looks and acts just like it did under Kiffin. As much as the Kiffin saga got attention, this team has been very focused and workmanlike all season, and that showed in the first round versus Tulane.

I suspect Golding might be a bit more conservative with fourth downs or whatnot, but I’m not sure Kiffin’s absence is a real factor.”

3. What does Ole Miss need to do to beat Georgia this time around?

NM: “Obviously, Ole Miss has to create some stops. The Rebels didn’t stop Georgia in Athens, and ultimately, that was that.

In lieu of stops, Ole Miss needs to force a turnover or two. Obviously, no stops and giving up 43 points isn’t a recipe for success.

On the flip side, Ole Miss has to try to do what it did offensively in Athens — move the sticks, win in the passing game, run effectively enough to keep the Bulldogs honest. Ole Miss had five touchdown drives that afternoon. There’s reason for the offense to have confidence.

4. Where, will the Rebels miss Lane Kiffin most on the sideline, were their ad-libbed plays he created on the spot, or was it all Charlie Weis Jr. play calling and pregame planning?

NM: “Again, I think the Kiffin angle is overdone. It’s December. This team has played 13 games with this staff. It’s a veteran team. They’ve dealt with crazy distractions and persevered. They’re playing with a chip on their collective shoulder now.

Kiffin is an offensive genius and he sees things in real time, but there’s a reason he fought so hard to bring Charlie Weis Jr. with him to Baton Rouge.”

5. What type of game do you expect this to be, and what are your 3 keys to the game that will decide it?

NM: “I expect a physical, SEC game. I expect Ole Miss to play hard, compete and simply come up short.

Three keys:

— Ole Miss has to have some success against Georgia’s rushing attack.

— The Rebels have to make big plays offensively and work with the lead.

— Ole Miss cannot lose the turnover battle.