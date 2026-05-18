Georgia does not take many transfers. It wants to build through high school recruiting and only use the transfer portal to fill needs.

With Isiah Canion, Kirby Smart would’ve preferred to land the wide receiver as a high school recruit. He was a 4-star prospect from Warner Robins, Georgia, in the 2024 recruiting class.

Canion was briefly committed to Notre Dame before ultimately signing with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

“We got a receiver [Isiah Canion] that we probably should have gotten out of high school,” Smart said of Canion in an interview with Glory Glory. “We didn’t. He went to a rival school and he got better. He got developed. We think he’s really talented. We’re excited as hell about Canion, and he’s going to be a good player.”

Smart acknowledged in that same interview that Georgia doesn’t go after the biggest names in the transfer portal. The Bulldogs were not a serious contender for wide receiver Cam Coleman, who ended up at Texas.

Canion’s name doesn’t compare to that of Coleman right now from a national standpoint. But in terms of what they potentially mean to their respective teams, Canion is every bit as important as Coleman or any other transfer for this cycle.

Georgia brought in only one wide receiver this offseason via the transfer portal. It marked the first time since the 2022 offseason, when Georgia did not take any transfers, that the Bulldogs did not bring in multiple wide receivers via the transfer portal.

That puts even more on the shoulders of the 6-foot-4 Canion. Add in that the Bulldogs have to replace four of their top five wide receivers from a season ago and you can see why the wide receiver position is consistently circled as a concern for Georgia entering next season.

Canion brings proven production to a wide receiver room lacking it. At Georgia Tech last season, Canion caught 33 passes. The returning wide receivers on Georgia’s roster had just 36 receptions.

If Canion has the season Smart and Georgia envision him having, the questions about Georgia’s wide receiver room won’t be as loud as the College Football Playoff rolls around.

“He’s come in and he has put in so much time and just shows up to every day and works really hard and he’s a smart kid too,” wide receiver London Humphreys said of Canion. “So he’s done great and I’ve tried to give him any nugget I can doing something similar transferring like you said. But he handles his own very well and has shown everyone why he’s a good wide receiver for us.”

Canion looked the part of an impactful transfer early on at Georgia, but he did pick up a minor ankle injury that limited him this spring. He was able to play in Georgia’s spring game, but he had just a single reception for 9 yards. Gunner Stockton had 12 pass attempts in Georgia’s spring game, so we never got a chance to see Stockton and Canion really show what they could do on the outside on G-Day.

Georgia brought in just nine transfers this spring, and it hasn’t been a banner start for the group. Outside linebacker Amaris Williams suffered an ACL injury that will keep him out for the foreseeable future. Safety Ja’Marley Riddle was arrested in May.

On the positive side, running back Dante Dowdell had a good spring game, while Khalil Barnes seems to have made his home at the start position.

As for Canion, he’s arguably got the biggest task of all with regard to Georgia’s transfers. He’s going to be the focal point of Georgia’s wide receiver room and likely the passing offense for a national title contender.

Georgia could, and should, lean more on its tight ends this upcoming season. But Georgia shows it can do that, the wide receiver group will be under some scrutiny.

With Canion being the flashiest newcomer — Georgia did also sign three wide receivers in the 2026 signing class — he’s being looked to as someone who can provide a needed boost to the wide receiver position.

Perhaps if Georgia had been able to land Canion as a high school prospect, the Bulldogs would not have the same level of concern when it comes to the wide receiver position. Had the Bulldogs landed Canion in the 2024 recruiting class, he’d be entering his third year at Georgia and not his first.

While Canion was not one of the splashiest names in the transfer portal, he was one of the players Georgia coveted the most.

For a program that isn’t as active in the transfer portal as a Texas, Miami or LSU, that should speak volumes about what Georgia will ask Canion to do this upcoming season.