TUSCALOOSA — Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama offense scored touchdowns on its first four drives, but the first-year Tide coach knew things couldn’t possibly be that easy against a Kirby Smart-coached Georgia team.

Alabama beat the Bulldogs 41-34 on Saturday night, jumping out to a 28-0 lead through the first five plays of the second quarter en route to a 30-7 halftime edge.

Georgia stormed back in the second half to take a 34-33 lead, leading up to plenty of drama before DeBoer’s Tide scored the game-winning touchdown and the Bulldogs’ final drive ended with an interception in the end zone.

“They’re a great football team, you’re going to get that pushback by them,” DeBoer said in his ABC interview. “I’m proud of our guys for coming back with a little firepower and making plays when they needed them most.”

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe staged an epic performance, completing 27 of 33 passes for 374 yards and two touchdowns, and rushing for a game-high 117 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Milroe connected with Tide freshman receiver Ryan Williams for a 75-yard touchdown with 2:18 left — one offensive play after a 67-yard pass from Carson Beck to Dillon Bell had given UGA a 34-33 advantage with 2:31 left on the clock.

“It took four quarters, and obviously there were some times where they made a run there in the second half, in particular,” said DeBoer, who has the Tide off to a 4-0 start with the win in its SEC opener.

“Tip the cap to Georgia, they’re a heck of a football team.”

DeBoer was especially impressed with how the Bulldogs went 5-for-5 on fourth-down conversions in the second half, executing in the clutch to keep their improbable comeback hopes alive.

“Sometimes when they’re in their situation, really on their heels and really just throwing it up, you know, that urgency they needed to have,” DeBoer said, “and a couple of plays go your way, and those are the sparks and they did a nice job converting on fourth downs.

“I think that was really the story in the second half is those fourth down calls and fourth down plays,” he said. “If we get one or two of those, really, the game is much different in the second half.”

DeBoer said Alabama, which travels to play Vanderbilt in Nashville at 4:15 p.m. next Saturday before a noon showdown with South Carolina leads into a rivalry game at Tennessee on Oct. 19, knows more challenges await.

“Those are the battles,” said DeBoer, who has won 11 straight with more than a week to prepare in the FBS ranks dating back through his time at Washington and and Fresno State. “We know that’s what each and every week is going to be. People are going to bring their best shot to us and that’s the SEC.”

Alabama’s win gives it the inside track on Georgia to play in the SEC Championship Game, with head-to-head being a primary tiebreaker.

It’s still possible the teams could meet there, or quite possibly in the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoffs.