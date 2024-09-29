TUSCALOOSA — There wasn’t much Kirby Smart could say at halftime with Georgia trailing Alabama 30-7.

“The most important thing is we have to get some stops,” Smart told ABC-TV at halftime. “Alabama has been really explosive tonight, we had no answer for (Jalen) Milroe, he’s a great athlete, phenomenal athlete, we’ve struggled to tackle him, we don’t have the edges.

“They’ve done a really good job of throwing with him out of empty (-set formations), and that’s been new.”

Milroe is 18-of-21 passing for 199 yards, a TD and an interception, also rushing for 106 yards an 2 touchdowns on nine carries.

“In 100 years,” ABC announcer Chris Fowler said after Alabama took a 28-0 lead on the fifth play of the second quarter, “did you expect to see anything like this?”

Milroe opened the game 11-of-11 passing for 149 yards with a touchdown through the air, and perhaps more damaging, with 106 yards and 2 touchdowns rushing the ball.

“Alabama came in with plan,” Kirk Herbstreit noted, “not just running, but the throwing of Jalen Milroe.”

Carson Beck, meanwhile, struggled mightily, just 8-of-17 passing for 100 yards with two interceptions — and an intentional grounding call from the end zone that led to an Alabama safety that made it 30-7 late in the second quarter.

“It’s been a nightmare the first 30 minutes for Beck,” Fowler concluded.

Georgia essentially gifted the Tide its third touchdown when Beck called an audible that receiver Arian Smith appeared to miss, leading to a Domani Jackson interception at the Georgia 29.

Alabama cashed in three plays later, making it 21-0 on Germie Bernard’s 7-yard TD run with 2:21 left in the opening quarter.

“Our offense hasn’t been bad, we just can’t get our offense on the field,” Smart said, “and we haven’t stopped him, and we turned the ball over.”

Alabama first-year coach Kalen DeBoer said Milroe is simply taking to his coaching.

“He’s just staying within himself, we’re putting him in good spots and guys are blocking for him,” DeBoer said. “Hh’s really progressed, you’re seeing him do what we’re asking him to do.”