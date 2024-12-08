If the latest AP Poll is any indication, Georgia football should be very well positioned for the upcoming College Football Playoff.

The Bulldogs moved up to No. 2 in the AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 16. A 22-19 overtime win over Texas pushed the Bulldogs ahead of both Texas and Penn State heading into Sunday’s College Football Playoff announcement.

Ahead of Georgia is Oregon at No. 1. Notre Dame comes in at No. 3, while Texas is No. 4 and Penn State is No. 5.

The College Football Playoff field will be announced on Sunday just after 12 p.m. ET. The four highest-rated conference champions will earn first-round byes. Based on the AP Poll, those teams would be Oregon, Georgia, Boise State and Arizona State.

The seven at-large teams and the fifth-highest ranked conference champion will play in first-round games that are scheduled for Dec. 20 and Dec. 21. Clemson is likely to be the fifth-conference champion after beating SMU.

The projected seven at-large teams, based on the AP Poll, are: Notre Dame, Texas, Penn State, Tennessee, Ohio State, Indiana and Alabama. The committee will have to decide how to view SMU’s 34-31 loss to Clemson and whether Alabama should get the final spot over the Mustangs.

As for Georgia, the Bulldogs very much hope to take advantage of the bye. For a team that saw quarterback Carson Beck leave with an arm injury and punter Brett Thorson exit with a knee injury, this Georgia team could use some time to rest and heal.

They just keep coming and keep coming, and they never say die,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I have a lot of respect for the leaders in that room because of what they’ve been through, probably the hardest schedule in the history we’ve ever had. And they endured it, they came out on top, and they fought their way through it.”

The final College Football Playoff rankings will come out shortly after 12 p.m. ET.

Below you can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 16.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 16