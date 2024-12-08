The final Coaches Poll of the regular season was released on Sunday ahead of the College Football Playoff rankings.

While the Bulldogs will have to wait a little bit longer to learn their seeding and playoff future, Georgia did move up to No. 2 following the 22-19 win over Texas.

It was the first time in the history of the SEC Championship game that it went to overtime.

And with Georgia having to rely on its backup quarterback for the second half, the Bulldogs found a way to scratch out a win.

“I’ve had more physically tough, I’ve had more physically talented, but I don’t know that I’ve ever had a more mentally tough team,” Smart said. “They just keep coming and keep coming, and they never say die. I have a lot of respect for the leaders in that room because of what they’ve been through, probably the hardest schedule in the history we’ve ever had. And they endured it, they came out on top, and they fought their way through it.”

Rounding out the rest of the top 5 is Oregon at No. 1, Notre Dame at No. 3, Texas at No. 4 and Penn State at No. 5.

With Georgia winning the SEC Championship, it is in position to possibly lock-up on of the first-round byes as one of the five highest-ranked conference champions. That would put Georgia in a position to play in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, giving Georgia the chance to earn some much-needed rest.

Using the Coaches Poll, the four-highest ranked conference champions are Oregon, Georgia, Boise State and Arizona State. If that holds, those teams would earn byes.

The Bulldogs did see quarterback Carson Beck, punter Brett Thorson and running back Dwight Phillips Jr. all leave the game with injuries.

“We could use a bye,” outside linebacker Jalon Walker said. “We had a pretty long season, and I felt like we’ll use it to our advantage to get healthy, to get the game planned, and just a time for us to readjust and get ready for our game.”

The final College Football Playoff field will be announced just after 12 p.m. ET.

Below you can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 16.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 16