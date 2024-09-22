ATHENS — With Georgia off this past week, there was nothing the Bulldogs could do to pass the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in the Week 5 AP Poll Top 25 rankings.

For the second consecutive week, Georgia has the No. 2 ranking in the poll. The Bulldogs are followed by Ohio State at No. 3, Alabama at No. 4 and Tennessee at No. 5.

Georgia will get a chance to make a major statement this week when the Bulldogs go on the road to visit Alabama. Georgia does still have the No. 1 ranking in this week’s Coaches Poll.

This is the second-ranked matchup Georgia will play this season, as the Bulldogs came away with a 34-6 win over No. 17 Clemson to start the season.

But that game was played on a neutral field in Atlanta.

Saturday’s game will be in a hostile environment in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Georgia lost the last time they visited Alabama, falling 41-24 back in 2020. That is the last time Georgia lost a road game.

The Bulldogs did not have their best showing on the road when it last played, only just getting past Kentucky to win 13-12. With that performance, Georgia spent much of this past week focusing on self-improvement.

“I certainly would like to have played better, really the entire - special teams, offense, defense - so that you gain more confidence for playing on the road,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart this past Tuesday. “But I’m glad we got a road game under our belt, because it’s tough in the SEC to go on the road. I’ve repeatedly said that, and I believe that. It’s hard any time you go play, especially when you got a team coming off a tough loss. So I’m glad we got that done, but how much confidence it shows is basically based on what you do this week and how well you prepare.”

Georgia’s game against Alabama should attract plenty of eyeballs. Saturday’s game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start, with ABC broadcasting the game.

Below you can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 5.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 5