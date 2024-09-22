ATHENS — Georgia did not play this past week, taking advantage of its off week. Yet the Bulldogs still held onto their No. 1 ranking in the Week 5 Coaches Poll.

That spot will very much be tested this coming week when Georgia visits No. 4 Alabama. Like Georgia, Alabama was also off this past week and enters the game with a 3-0 record.

Alabama is the only team to beat Georgia dating back to the start of the 2021 season. The Crimson Tide came away with a 27-24 victory the last time these two teams met in December of 2023.

Georgia spent much of last week focused on internal improvement, with the Bulldogs coming off a 13-12 victory against Kentucky. But given the recent history of the two programs, you can bet Georgia will be locked in against Alabama.

“We’re focusing on ourselves for this week,” outside linebacker Jalon Walker said. “I can’t wait to prepare for Bama. Going to that last year’s game, like I said in the past, left a bad taste in our mouth, but I can’t wait to prepare to get ready for that.”

Behind Georgia at the top of the polls is Texas at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3 and Ole Miss slots in at No. 5. Tennessee, fresh off a road win over Oklahoma is No. 6, giving the SEC five of the top six teams in this week’s poll.

Georgia’s game against Alabama figures to be one of the biggest games of the season. ESPN’s College GameDay will be on hand. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC.

Below you can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 5.

