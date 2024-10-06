ATHENS — Alabama’s time as the No. 1 team in the AP Poll was short-lived. The Crimson Tide flopped this week against Vanderbilt and dropped to No. 7 in this week’s AP Poll.

That loss, coupled with Tennessee’s loss to Arkansas, allowed Georgia to stay at No. 5 this week’s AP Poll. Georgia is ranked No. 4 in this week’s Coaches Poll.

The Bulldogs successfully took care of business against Auburn this week, winning 31-13 over the rival Tigers. Georgia has now won eight consecutive games against Auburn.

After the game, Kirby Smart was quick to credit a conversation he had with Nick Saban for helping his team avoid the upset loss.

“I initiated the contact and told him, I said, ‘The sun’s still gonna come up tomorrow’ because that was the saying he always had before the game to make you realize that it’s so big to us coaches, but it’s a game,” Smart said. “It’s a game of football. Sun’s gonna come up, and I told him Sunday morning, I said, ‘Sun’s still coming up.’ And he said, ‘You’ve got a great team, they play really hard, and they should be proud of the way they played and keep getting them better.’ I appreciate those comments.”

Smart is 9-1 in his career against Auburn.

Texas is now back at No. 1 in the AP Poll, followed by Ohio State at No. 2. The Buckeyes have a massive game this week, as they visit No. 3 Oregon on Saturday. Penn State rounds out the top 5, coming in at No. 4.

Georgia does have a game against Texas on the horizon, as the Bulldogs visit Texas on Oct. 19. But before that, Georgia and Texas have to take care of business. The Longhorns play Oklahoma in Dallas this week, while Georgia hosts Mississippi State.

Smart knows his team will need to have its chin strap buckled.

“It’s hard every week, and I got a feeling that it’s not gonna stop,” Smart said. “It’s a consistency in performance, and when you ride the wave of emotion, you get caught on the bottom of the wave sometimes. And we’re just trying to do this [moves hand in a flat motion], just trying to keep getting better and keep getting better.”

The game against Mississippi State is set for a 4:15 p.m. ET start on the SEC Network.

You can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 7 below.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 7