A week after dropping out of the top of the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings, Georgia moved up to No. 4.

Part of that can be chalked up to Georgia’s controlling 31-13 win over Auburn. It marked the eighth straight win over Auburn in this rivalry.

“We beat a good team today,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “A resilient, tough, hard-fought SEC win. They are hard to come by, and I think that’s a really good football team we just played. I said that all week, when they don’t turn the ball over, they’re hard to beat. They did not turn the ball over, they got a physical back. They do a really good job defensively.”

But that Georgia jumped from No. 5 to No. 4 can also be attributed to the fact that Alabama and Tennessee, two teams who were ranked ahead of Georgia, lost.

The Crimson Tide went on the road and lost 40-35 to an unranked Vanderbilt. Alabama game up 13 first-quarter points to Vanderbilt, starting in an immediate hole. In Nick Saban’s entire tenure at Alabama, his teams never gave up more than 13 points combined against the Commodores.

As for Tennessee, the Volunteers couldn’t withstand a late rally from Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks. The 19-14 win for Arkansas was a massive win for Pittman, a former Georgia assistant.

Alabama and Tennessee weren’t the only teams to be upset this past weekend, with Missouri, Michigan and USC all losing as well.

“I told y’all before we played them, I said, when we win or lose this game, there is a tough physical game after it,” Smart said. “And there is. Guess what there is next week? Another one, Humility is a week away in our league at all times. And that’s the consistency I wanna have. We’re not gonna win all of our games all the time. That’s not gonna happen.”

Texas is the No. 1 team followed by Ohio State at No. 2. Oregon is No. 3 and Penn State checks in at No. 5. Georgia has a game against Texas scheduled for Oct. 19, with the game being played in Austin, Texas.

But before that, Georgia has another home game, as it takes on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. That game is set for a 4:15 p.m. ET start, with the SEC Network broadcasting the game.

You can see the full Week 7 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings below.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 7