ATHENS — Georgia has played one of the more difficult schedules in the country this year, facing the likes of Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas.

Heading into the last week of the season, Georgia will have another big game on its hands, as it heads to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Georgia is ranked No. 4 in this week’s AP Poll Top 25. The Bulldogs also came in at No. 4 in the Coaches Poll.

Georgia Tech still finds itself ranked, though the Yellow Jackets have fallen to No. 23 after a home loss to Pittsburgh. The loss cripples Georgia Tech’s College Football Playoff and ACC championship game hopes.

But Georgia coach Kirby Smart expects Georgia Tech to put its best foot forward this coming Friday.

“I know the brand of football they play and they’re physical and they’re tough and they’ve got an elite quarterback,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said.

Even after the loss to Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech is 9-2 on the season. The defense has been an issue of late but the Yellow Jackets have one of the better offenses in the country.

When these two teams met last season, Georgia Tech scored 42 points and racked up over 500 yards of offense. Georgia needed eight overtimes to finally put away the rival Yellow Jackets.

Friday’s game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. While Georgia is very familiar with the venue, it will still make for another challenge.

“It was crazy, and it was a dogfight in eight overtimes,” running back Nate Frazier said. “That was one of the craziest games I ever experienced. So going into this game, I know it’s going to be a lot of heat between the teams. It’s obviously a rivalry, so it’s going to be a great game, I can’t wait for it.”

As for Georgia’s conference title hopes, the Bulldogs need either Texas A&M or Alabama to lose this weekend to set up the opportunity to play in the SEC championship game.

This week’s College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday night. Georgia was No. 4 in those rankings last week, while Georgia Tech was No. 16.

Friday’s game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

You can see the full AP Poll Top 25 for Week 14 below.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 14