After winning their first SEC regular season title since 2008 and first SEC Tournament title in program history, the Georgia Bulldogs will be the No. 3 national seed and host a regional in Athens beginning Friday.

The Bulldogs (46-12) will play Long Island (30-20) at 7 p.m. Friday on SEC Network.

Also competing in the Athens Regional will be Liberty (41-19) and Boston College (36-21), who will face off at 2 p.m. Friday (ESPN+).

All 16 regionals will run Friday-Monday and feature a double-elimination format. As a Top 8 national seed, if Georgia wins its regional, it will host a best-of-three super regional the following weekend with a trip to the College World Series on the line.

If Georgia advances to the super regionals, it will host the winner of the Starkville Regional, which includes host Mississippi State along with Lipscomb, Louisiana and Cincinnati. Georgia is 4-0 this season against Mississippi State.

Georgia’s most recent CWS trip came in 2008, when it finished as runner-up to Fresno State. Georgia did win the SEC for the first time in school history, beating Arkansas 11-1 in the championship game on Sunday.

In coach Wes Johnson’s third season, this is Georgia’s third consecutive year hosting an Athens Regional. Johnson’s 132-46 overall record and 58-32 mark in the SEC are the most overall and conference wins by a coach in their first three years in program history.

“I think he’s amazing,” Georgia president Jere Morehead said of Johnson. “Josh [Brooks] has made a lot of great hires, but he’s got to be at or near the top. He’s done a fantastic job. Just how do you compare his record to any other record over a three-year span? So, we’ve definitely, I think, hit on a great coach with him.”

The Bulldogs won their regional in 2024 but lost in the super regionals to NC State. In 2025, Georgia lost to Duke and Oklahoma State in their regional.

Here’s a look at the NCAA Tournament’s Top 8 national seeds:

UCLA (51-6) Georgia Tech (48-9) Georgia (46-12) Auburn (38-19) North Carolina (45-11-1) Texas (40-13) Alabama (37-19) Florida (39-19)

NCAA Athens Regional Game Schedule, TV Info

FRIDAY

#2 Boston College (36-21) vs. #3 Liberty (41-19), at 2 p.m., ESPN+

#1 Georgia (46-12) vs. #4 LIU (30-20), at 7 p.m. SECN

SATURDAY - Time and Network TBA

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

SUNDAY - Time and Network TBA

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 6: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 4

MONDAY - If Necessary