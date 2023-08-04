clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ATHENS — Arian Smith has a place in Georgia football history after his memorable 76-yard TD catch breathed life into the Bulldogs’ fourth-quarter comeback against Ohio State

But Smith — perhaps the fastest man in the collegiate football ranks — has turned the page from the championship season and is aiming for a healthy and productive fall camp.

“I’m hungry, I still haven’t played that much …, " said Smith, a fourth-year junior who has appeared in just 18 of 40 games on account of injuries.

“I’m trying to show what I can do this season. What I did last year doesn’t really mean nothing.”

Smith has overcome foot, shin, knee and wrist injuries to get to this point in his journey, perhaps one big season away from a lucrative NFL Draft spot.

But Smith says it’s his passion for the game that has driven him to choose football over a potential international track career.

Smith has sub-4.3-second speed in the 40-yard dash, and he clocked a wind-aided 10.18 time in the 100 meters while running track at Georgia two years ago.

But trying to compete in two sports proved too much on Smith’s body, and football won out when it came time to decide which career to pursue.

“It’s just the passion; you aren’t going to play football unless you love it,” Smith said at the Bulldogs’ media interviews on Thursday are the first day of fall camp.

“It’s just like camp, 14 days in the hotel, no access, not on social media, just cutting life off and focusing on football. I would say it’s the passion and the love for it. I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t like it. I would be running track or still trying to.”

Smith is following the same advice he finds himself giving the incoming freshman, as he’s looking to have the first completely healthy fall camp of his UGA football career.

“Just taking it day by day, everybody won’t be perfect, you can’t get better at everything in one day,” said Smith, who suffered an ankle injury two weeks before last season’s opening game against Oregon that required surgery and forced him to miss the first four games of last season.

“So just take it day by day and keep pushing, because it will be hard.”

Smith is the sort who brings as much energy and positivity as he does speed, declaring matter-of-factly following last season’s CFP title game that Georgia was still ascending.

“Man, I don’t want to talk too much,” Smith told DawgNation, “but we might be better than we were this year.”

Such euphoria has since worn off, and Smith now sounds more like a veteran leader when discussing the upcoming season.

“We try to stay with what is important now — we can’t win a national championship right now,” Smith said, explaining how the Bulldogs’ can stay focused with so much history on the line this season.

“We’ve got to practice and build the foundation for the season and throughout fall camp to get to where we want to be.”

Smith looks to be a steady contributor throughout the season, but it’s a safe bet Georgia won’t overuse him, as his difference-making speed might once again tilt the scales in the Bulldogs’ favor in the clutch.

It’s not an exaggeration to suggest that Smith is one of the Georgia players that were necessary components in order to beat Ohio State, and thus win a national title.

Indeed, the history books will show it was Smith leading all receivers in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal with 129 yards receiving, and the longest play of the game on his pivotal 76-yard TD catch.

But as Smith noted, those moments have no affect on this season.

“The mindset switches,” Smith said. “Once August 2 hit (team reported back), the mindset switches to a Dawg mentality.

“No matter what they throw at us, we’re prepared, no matter what it is.”

clock iconclock icon
Arian Smith brings healthy mindset, blazing speed into Georgia football …
ATHENS — Arian Smith has a place in Georgia football history after his memorable 76-yard TD catch breathed life into the Bulldogs' fourth-quarter comeback against Ohio State
