By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ATHENS — The opening fall camp morning practice was a departure from the norm, leading to cooler temperatures to work in.

It turned out not to matter, as Kirby Smart took it upon himself to bring the heat.

Smart, opening his eighth season as the Georgia football head coach, patrolled the practice field with his tongue as sharp as ever.

“All that shit you talk about the heat, it’s 66 degrees out here and your dying,” Smart said, taking note of players having hands on their hips before prodding his two-time defending national championship program to pick up the pace.

“So much for high tempo … it’s only the first six minutes of practice.”

Smart understands what these Bulldogs are up against better than anyone, having been on the staff of a two-time defending national championship team before.

It was 2013, and Smart was in the midst of his nine-year tenure at Alabama, serving as a defensive coordinator in Nick Saban’s two-time defending national championship program.

The Crimson Tide looked to be on its way to a three-peat that season, winning its first 11 games and holding the No. 1 rank, looking virtually unbeatable with just one opponent having played them within a touchdown.

But then came a trip to Auburn and the infamous “Kick Six” that led to a stunning 34-28 Tigers’ victory.

If there was a four-team playoff, that Alabama team might have gotten a second chance, as it did in 2017. Instead, a dejected Tide team lost a 45-31 shootout to Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl.

This Georgia football team has the sort of schedule that leads many to believe it can complete an undefeated regular-season schedule and find its way back to the SEC Championship Game.

But first things first, it’s Smart’s job to get this new version of Georgia football up to speed, and that means pushing them each and every way each day.

Four players were stand behind the microphone in the afternoon, three of them clearly defined team leaders: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Javon Bullard and Ladd McConkey.

The fourth, Arian Smith, is deserving or recognition after working his way back from countless injuries and putting an international track career on hold to pursue football.

The SEC Media Days last month whet football appetites, teasing the 2023 season.

But now the players are back playing 11 on 11 football on grass, more layers of equipment and soaring temperatures soon to follow, an identity being formed.

“We’re going to be physical, we’re going to go against each other,” Smart said, “and we’re going to compete.”

