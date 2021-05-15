WATCH: Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith showcases speed at SEC Track & Field Championships

Competing in the first collegiate track event of his career, Smith was able to qualify for the finals in the Men’s 100-meter by running a 10.4.

Arian Smith is most likely the fastest player on Georgia’s football team. And his efforts at the SEC Track & Field championships show why that is the case.

The only thing that seemed to slow the wide receiver down in his freshman season was injury. Smith had wrist surgery upon arriving at Georgia and then missed the first seven games of the season for Georgia after suffering a knee injury in preseason camp.

When Smith was able to return to the field, he did show why he can be a valuable weapon for the Bulldogs. His first career catch was a 31-yard touchdown in Georgia’s win over South Carolina.

Then in Georgia’s win over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl, Smith was able to get behind the defense and haul in a 55-yard reception.

For as much talent as the Georgia team offense has, the Bulldogs do not have another player who has the same type of speed as Smith.

Smith was limited in Georgia’s G-Day scrimmage due to a sprained wrist, but he was able to play in the game. He wore a white non-contact jersey but did not have any receptions on the afternoon.

Smith and Boling will both aim to win the 100-meter race on Saturday, with the event set to start at 6:25 p.m. The SEC track & field outdoor championships are being held in College Station, Texas.