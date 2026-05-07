With the SEC going to nine conference games, some of the marquee nonconference games are at risk of getting cut.

The latest example of that comes with Florida State, as the Bulldogs and Seminoles have mutually called off their home-and-home series, Florida State announced.

Florida State did say in its official announcement on the news that the two schools are working toward a possible neutral-site game.

“As we considered the effects of evolving scheduling mandates within both the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference, we have mutually agreed that it is in the best interest of both schools to cancel our home-and-home series scheduled for 2027 and 2028,” FSU athletics director Michael Alford said in a statement put out by the school. “We are now discussing playing a future neutral-site contest, and we are optimistic we will get that done. Importantly, this change will not reduce the total home games on our schedule moving forward.”

Georgia has not yet publicly commented on the move.

Georgia had been set to visit Florida State in 2027 before hosting the Seminoles in 2028.

Georgia had previously called off series with ACC foes Louisville and NC State.

Georgia and Florida State last met in the 2023 Orange Bowl, a game the Bulldogs won 63-3. Georgia and Florida State last played a home-and-home against each other in 1963 and 1964.

Georgia does still have future nonconference games scheduled against Ohio State and Clemson, in addition to its annual game against Georgia Tech.

For the 2026 season, Georgia’s nonconference games come against Tennessee State, Western Kentucky and Georgia Tech. All three of those games will be played in Sanford Stadium.