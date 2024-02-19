clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Georgia football podcast: UGA earns high marks for aggressive offseason …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
Georgia QB Carson Beck looks to ‘maintain hunger’ coming off banner …
ATHENS — Carson Beck is enjoying life as the No. 1quarterback at Georgia, recently reflecting on how things have changed for him in the last year.
Mike Griffith
What departure of Bryan McClendon means for the present and future of the …
ATHENS — On paper, it should be very easy to recruit the wide receiver position for Georgia at this point in time.
Connor Riley
Julian Lewis: 5-star USC quarterback commit breaks down why Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 5-star QB Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 QB and the No. 8 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports …
Jeff Sentell
