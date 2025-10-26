ATHENS — As Georgia heads into the final month of the regular season, the Bulldogs remain one of the top teams in the sport.

The latest AP Poll Top 25 rankings reflect that, placing Georgia at No. 5 in the Week 10 rankings.

Georgia came in at No. 5 in the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings this week.

Georgia wasn’t able to improve its ranking this week as it was taking advantage of a much-needed off week.

The Bulldogs have five regular season games to close out the schedule. Two of those foes are also ranked in this week’s AP Poll, as Texas sits at No. 20, while unbeaten Georgia Tech is No. 8.

Georgia hosts Texas on Nov. 15, while it plays Georgia Tech in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Nov. 28.

The Longhorns beat Mississippi State, another future Georgia foe, 45-38 in overtime. Texas trailed by 17 in the fourth quarter before completing the comeback. It marks the second-straight week Texas needed overtime to pull out a conference road win.

Georgia Tech, conversely, cruised to an easy home win over Syracuse. The Yellow Jackets don’t have a ranked team on their schedule until they face Georgia.

Before those games are played, Georgia knows it has to take care of a Florida team that will be looking to turn around its season. The Gators are 3-4 and fired coach Billy Napier after a loss to Texas A&M.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows this Florida team is still plenty dangerous and must be taken seriously.

“They’ll make changes, and a lot of times you inject some energy when you do that,” Smart said at his news conference last week. “You look across the country at [teams] that have had interim coaches. They’ve had some really big wins and had a lot of energy. I know Coach Gonzalez is doing a great job. I’ve had respect for him, gone against him many years. They’ve got a really good staff, so — again, I hate to say it, but I’m not worried about them. I’m worried about us.”

Georgia’s game against Florida is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

You can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 10 below.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 10