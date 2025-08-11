The initial AP Poll Top 25 rankings for the 2025 season are out, with the Georgia Bulldogs landing at No. 5.

It marks the eighth straight season that Georgia begins the season ranked in the top five. Only the Ohio State Buckeyes have a longer active streak, having started nine consecutive seasons in the top five.

Ohio State is ranked ahead of Georgia to open the 2025 season, as the Buckeyes come in at No. 3. Texas is No. 1 while Penn State is No. 2. Clemson comes in at No. 4.

Georgia was ranked No. 4 in the initial Coaches Poll that came out last Monday. Texas was also ranked No. 1 in that poll.

Georgia is set to face Texas on Nov. 15, with the game being played in Athens. The Bulldogs beat Texas twice last season as they went 11-3 on the season. Georgia won the SEC but lost in the College Football Playoff to Notre Dame.

The Bulldogs will face a tough schedule once again in 2025, as they will face five foes ranked in the AP Poll Top 25 rankings. The Bulldogs play No. 24 Tennessee on Sept. 13, No. 8 Alabama on Sept. 27, No. 21 Ole Miss on Oct. 19 and No. 15 Florida on Nov. 1.

The SEC had 10 teams ranked in the poll, as LSU is ranked No. 9, South Carolina is No. 13, Oklahoma at No. 18 and Texas A&M comes in at No. 19. The 10 ranked teams are the most of any conference.

Georgia is already hard at work preparing for the upcoming season, as the Bulldogs held their first scrimmage this past Saturday. Despite the lofty ranking, Georgia enters the upcoming season with plenty of questions. It had 13 players taken in the NFL draft last season, with Kirby Smart routinely noting how young of a team he has this season.

But Smart likes the fire, passion and energy he has seen from this group and hopes that carries into the upcoming season.

“We’ve always had some form of it, but it’s the analogy of small campfires,” Smart said last Wednesday. You can have all these little small campfires or you can have a burning inferno, and we want a burning inferno. We want all those campfires to come together and be 11 burning fires, not a couple of burning bushes over here and over there.”

Georgia opens the 2025 season against Marshall on Aug. 30. Below you can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for 2025 season