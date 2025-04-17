ATHENS — Georgia got a taste of what its running back room would be like without Branson Robinson this spring.

Robinson, who announced he plans to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday, missed spring practice as he recovered from a PCL injury. Injuries were a constant issue for Robinson throughout his Georgia career.

And with the most veteran running back in the room gone, Georgia’s younger running backs have a greater opportunity ahead of them.

If G-Day is any indication of the position’s future, freshman Bo Walker and redshirt freshman Chauncey Bowens had the chance to be a significant part of the Georgia offense.

“I’m excited for those two,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They both got better in the spring, and I thought Dwight (Phillips) had a good spring, Nate (Frazier) had a good spring, and then Cash took less reps than anybody because he’s the guy that’s had the most. But he continues to grow and get better. I’m really excited about all those backs, they had good spring practices.”

Walker led Georgia in rushing, totaling 44 yards on the afternoon. Much of that came on a 30-yard.

To those that have been following the program closely this spring, Saturday’s showing from the freshman running back didn’t come as a surprise. He’s generated consistent buzz since enrolling back in January.

Saturday was just the first time the general public got to see what makes Walker a dynamic running back.

“His work ethic. He’s a strong back. He’s fast,” running back Cash Jones said of what impresses him about Bo Walker. “He’s side to side. He can be running full speed and stop on a dot. He’s going to be a great back in the future. Right now, he’s done a lot better than I did in the freshman year, so I’m very excited to see what he can do.”

Walker isn’t the biggest running back for Georgia but he seems to do everything well.

Bowens’ showing on Saturday should not be discounted either. He finished with 38 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards. The latter number would’ve been higher, had a 34-yard reception not been negated by a Colbie Young hold.

Bowens did miss time last season due to a foot injury, which is why he ended up redshirtting. At 5-foot-11 and 225 pounds, Bowens possesses the ability to be that bruiser-type of running back that Robinson always hoped to be.

“You know he’s made a bunch of leaps and bounds, and I’m really excited to see what he does this year,” Bowens said of Jones. “He’s really going to help us in the pass game and in the run game. But he’s really came along, just learning the playbook and details and stuff like that.”

Frazier is still going to be Georgia’s lead running back, as he scored a touchdown on G-Day. Jones also saw little involvement in the offense this spring, due largely to his experience. He’ll still figure prominently into Georgia’s third-down packages.

Georgia does still have Roderick Robinson on the roster. The redshirt sophomore missed spring practice as he recovered from ankle surgery he had at the end of the 2024 season.

The transfer portal did take away one of Georgia’s running backs, but the Bulldogs have the opportunity to add this spring as well. The transfer portal is open until April 25 and Georgia did bring in Trevor Etienne from the transfer portal prior to the 2024 season. Due to conference rules though, Georgia won’t be able to grab a running back from a fellow SEC school during this window.

G-Day served as a showcase for Georgia’s more unknown options in the running back room. While there’s a long list of G-Day standout who aren’t able to carry it over into the regular season, Georgia was very encouraged by what it saw from its less-proven running backs this spring.

“Fire, passion, and energy. That’s what we’re looking for out of those kids,” Smart said. “A lot of times the guy that plays hard is better than the guy that just has the most talent, and we’re trying to get more of it.”

Cash Jones praises Bo Walker, Chauncey Bowens