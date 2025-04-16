ATHENS — The transfer portal is back open for business, albeit under different guidelines than the previous winter window.

That will change what and how Georgia interacts with the transfer portal.

“You have to manage your culture as good as you can,” Smart said. “You have to manage the players you take as good as you can. And you’ve got to move on and play with the players that are there. I really don’t concern myself much with it. I just focus on the guys that are here and the guys that we can get to be here, and not worry about the ones that don’t want to be here.”

The transfer portal will be open from April 16 through April 25, giving players a 10-day window to explore their options.

That is shorter than the winter window, which for some teams didn’t close until late January. Don’t be surprised if Georgia loses a handful — between three and five — players to the transfer portal over the coming days. Georgia saw 12 players depart in the winter window, while adding six.

The pending House settlement will also be worth watching, depending on how it impacts roster sizes and limits. Judge Claudia Wilken had suggested grandfathering in current players to skirt around the 105-man roster limit from football, but the two parties may not be willing to budge on that matter.

If the number is hard-capped at 105, that will have a drastic impact on walk-ons. Consider that Georgia’s roster last year had 131 players on it when you factor in walk-ons.

One other twist when it comes to the transfer portal for the spring window is that players cannot transfer within the SEC. The deadline to be in the transfer portal and transfer to another SEC school was on Feb. 1.

That limits the pool of players Georgia could choose from. Two of Georgia’s transfer portal additions from the winter window — wide receiver Noah Thomas and running back Micah Bell — came from SEC programs.

It does make Big Ten, ACC and Big 12 schools more aggressive in going after SEC-caliber players.

“There’s nobody that loves that rule more than the teams outside the SEC,” Smart said. “I mean, they love that rule. But that’s, again, if kids wanna be here, we’re gonna have them here. I hope I get to keep my entire roster and go play the whole year with my entire roster. If we don’t, then we’ll get somebody that wants to. I mean, there’s tons of kids that wanna be at the University of Georgia, and I’m worried about the ones that wanna be here, not the ones that don’t.”

Georgia, one of the more portal adverse teams in the sport, was not very active in the transfer portal this time last year. Quarterback Jaden Rashada and defensive back Collin Gill were the only additions last year and both have since re-entered the transfer portal.

The Bulldogs nearly lost Christen Miller to the transfer portal a year ago, but he ultimately remained at Georgia. Retention will be the most important factor for Georgia when it comes to the transfer portal this spring.

Georgia does have some needs that could be met through the transfer portal. The biggest of those comes at outside linebacker, where Georgia is very thin following Damon Wilson’s transfer to Missouri.

Gabe Harris is the likely starter at the position and Quintavius Johnson got significant playing time this spring. But neither has played the position at an every-down level, much less against strong SEC competition.

Georgia moved Kris Jones from inside linebacker to outside linebacker this spring to help with depth. The Bulldogs also signed three outside linebackers in the 2025 recruiting class.

Still, if there is an outside linebacker that Smart feels can help Georgia, he won’t hesitate.

Running back is another position where Georgia could look to make an addition. The Bulldogs feel very good about Nate Frazier but they lack a proven No. 2 running back. Georgia would be looking for someone to complement Frazier, rather than be a bell-cow running back.

Quarterback could also be a position to monitor. Georgia has four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster but only Gunner Stockton has thrown a collegiate pass attempt. Stockton, who is in his fourth year in the program, is an overwhelming favorite to be Georgia’s starting quarterback.

If the Bulldogs were to kick the tires on a portal quarterback, they would want someone who could be comfortable not starting and possesses veteran experience. The list of those players isn’t particularly long.

Georgia can still make additions after the April 25 deadline, players only have to be in the transfer portal by then.

Smart made it abundantly clear following G-Day what he was looking for in terms of help.

But as is always the case, Georgia may not find the players it needs in the transfer portal. You’re always at the mercy of the talent available.

Given some of the restrictions around this window, Georgia may not be able to get everything on its shopping list.

Kirby Smart talks Georgia football needs in the transfer portal