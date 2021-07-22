Georgia recruiting: Social media sounds off on Branson Robinson becoming next member of ‘RBU’

Georgia got some great news on Thursday when 4-star running back Branson Robinson announced his commitment to the program.

In landing Robinson, the Bulldogs pick up a commitment from the No. 46 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is also the top prospect in the state of Mississippi, coming from Madison, Miss. Georgia signed the No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi in the 2019 recruiting cycle when it landed 5-star linebacker Nakobe Dean.

The Robinson commitment also gives Georgia another elite running back prospect, continuing its long tradition of strong running back play.