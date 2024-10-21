clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Kirby Smart explains what happened on squib kick, why Georgia went for it …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart wants his team to be aggressive. It certainly played that way on Saturday, with the Bulldogs relentlessly attacking the Texas Longhorns.
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers after overcoming Texas, officiating
Winner: Daylen Everette
Connor Riley
SEC announces massive fine for Texas, Greg Sankey issues official …
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has officially been reprimanded for the actions of its fans on Saturday, as the SEC announced a $250,000 fine among other penalties.
Connor Riley
Nick Chubb scores touchdown in first game back from major knee injury
AUSTIN, Texas — Georgia fans know all too well what it’s like to see Nick Chubb making big plays back in his first game post injury.
Connor Riley
