ATHENS — With three games between top-10 foes, there was always going to be plenty of movement in the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 2.

That proved to be the case, with Georgia football coming in at No. 3 in this week’s poll. Georgia didn’t face elite competition to start the season, as the Bulldogs beat Marshall 45-7.

After the win, Kirby Smart was far more concerned about his own team getting better rather than the one he just beat.

“I’m thinking about how we can get better,” Smart said. “Like, where we can take the parts of what we have and improve it. What are we going to do this week to get our team better while also staying healthy, and that is a fine line in college football. There’s coaches that, you know, talking across the board, there’s not as much depth, you know? Nobody has depth, so who can survive the gauntlet without losing too many guys and playing tight football games and be able to win those football games.”

Georgia gets another cupcake game this weekend, as the Bulldogs face Austin Peay.

As for the movement in the polls, the new top five sees Ohio State at No. 1, Penn State come in at No. 2, LSU move up to No. 4 and Oregon round things out at No. 5.

Ohio State took down Texas 14-7, making Arch Manning look like someone making their first ever road start. LSU went on the road to beat Clemson 17-10 and Miami held on to beat Notre Dame 27-24.

This week’s slate doesn’t have any games featuring two top 10 teams, but that does not prohibit movement in the polls. Alabama showed that last week when the Crimson Tide lost 31-17 to a previously unranked Florida State team.

The Seminoles are now No. 19, with Alabama coming at No. 20. Alabama is now 2-4 on the road under Kalen DeBoer. Alabama’s next road game comes on Sept. 27, when it visits Georgia.

Georgia won’t have to wait too much longer to face a ranked foe, as the Bulldogs are set to visit No. 17 Tennessee on Sept. 13. The Volunteers crushed Syracuse 45-26 this past weekend.

Georgia’s game against Austin Peay is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start. ESPN+ will broadcast the game.

You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 2 below.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 2