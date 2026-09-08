With just one game between ranked foes last week, there was little movement in the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 2.

Georgia sits at No. 2 in the poll once again, moving up one spot. Georgia beat Tennessee State of the FCS 63-3 to open the season.

“I thought our guys, the message was, you know, first impression,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “And first impression of this team would be judged by how they handled the opponent and how well they played to our standard or not. And I thought, you know, for three quarters there — first, third, and fourth — we did that. Second, we had some sloppiness, didn’t do some things well.”

Ahead of Georgia is Ohio State at No. 1. Texas is No. 3, Notre Dame moved up to No. 4 and Indiana is now No. 5. Oregon dropped from No. 2 to No. 6 after just beating Boise State

In total, there were 10 ranked teams from the SEC in the Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs have future games against No. 10 Oklahoma, No. 12 Alabama, No. 25 Florida No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 23 Missouri.

The only ranked team to lose from the first Coaches Poll was Clemson, who fell out of the rankings after losing 51-10 at LSU. The Tigers are now ranked No. 8 in the poll.

While there wasn’t much top action to open the season, that changes going into this week. Ohio State visits Texas while No. 10 Oklahoma travels to No. 24 Michigan. Other games of note include Arizona State visiting No. 9 Texas A&M, while Arizona visits No. 15 BYU.

As for Georgia, the Bulldogs once again have a nonconference game. They host Western Kentucky, who lost 49-14 to Nevada to open the season.

Georgia’s game against Western Kentucky is scheduled for a 12:45 p.m. start on Saturday. The game will air on SEC Network.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 2