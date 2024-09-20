Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2290 (Sept. 20, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why Jalen Milroe’s comments this offseason may come back to bite him.

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA fans seeking extra motivation for showdown vs. Alabama

Beginning of the show: A look at the buildup for UGA’s game at Alabama next Saturday.

15-minute mark: I discuss comments from Kirby Smart about whether UGA’s road win at Kentucky helps prepare the Bulldogs for the game in Tuscaloosa.

20-minute mark: Former Alabama All-American Mike Johnson joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some final thoughts on the weekend’s top games.

50-minute mark: Mr. College Football Tony Barnhart joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.