Georgia enjoyed a much-needed off week this past weekend.

To this point, the Bulldogs are 6-1 this season. The strong start has them at No. 3 in the Week 9 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings.

Despite not playing, Georgia moved up on another upset-laden weekend. BYU lost in double overtime to UCF. Texas Tech and Ole Miss were other top-10 teams that lost.

It marks the second consecutive weekend that at least three top-10 teams lost. Tennessee, Iowa and USC all also lost after they were ranked in the 11 through 15 range.

Miami is No. 1 while Ohio State stayed at No. 2. Indiana is now at No. 4 with Utah coming in at No. 5.

Georgia had a clear focus during its off week. It wanted to further develop its many young players on the roster, while giving some of its veterans a chance to rest before a difficult closing stretch.

“We’re really kinda prescribing this week for each player what they can get better at, what they can improve on,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Some of that’s conditioning. Some of that’s health. Some of that’s reps. Some of that’s situational football. But we’ve got different guys out of our, however many players in different spots, that they all need different things.”

Things will get more difficult for Georgia from a schedule standpoint coming out of its off week.

Georgia’s next three foes were all ranked in the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings. The Bulldogs face No. 20 Florida this weekend in Atlanta. Then it travels to No. 12 Ole Miss before returning to Athens to take on No. 23 Missouri. Florida and Missouri were both off this weekend.

After this weekend’s carnage, Georgia is one of just two SEC teams with only one loss on the season. The other is Kentucky, who is 5-1 in SEC play at this point and No. 8 in the rankings.

Georgia’s game against Florida is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 9 below.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 9