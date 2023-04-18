ESPN FPI slots Georgia in as the No. 3 team in preseason rankings
Georgia has won back-to-back national championships. In doing so it has beaten Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and LSU in each of the past two seasons.
Yet despite that recent track record of success, ESPN’s FPI still doesn’t see the 2023 version of the Bulldogs as the frontrunner to win the national championship. That distinction would belong to Ohio State, which comes in at No. 1 in ESPN’s Preseason FPI.
You’re probably wondering how the FPI is calculated. ESPN’s Seth Walder explains.
Unsurprisingly, ESPN’s analytics give Ohio State the best chance of winning the national championship at 37 percent. Alabama and Georgia are neck-and-neck at 20 percent and 19 percent. Georgia beat the Buckeyes 42-41 last season and took down Alabama 33-18 in the 2022 National Championship game. Ohio State has an 82 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff per ESPN’s Playoff Predictor. Georgia actually sits second in that mark with a 63 percent chance.
The Bulldogs just wrapped up spring practice this last week. Carson Beck seemed to answer any possible questions about who the starting quarterback should be as he shined on G-Day. Georgia also saw Tykee Smith, Arian Smith, Brock Bowers and Xavian Sorey have strong performances on Saturday.
Georgia still has some questions to answer regarding starters at left tackle and cornerback, Georgia coach Kirby Smart came out of the 15 spring practices feeling very good about where things stand with his team.
“We’ve had good springs, and our kids practice hard,” Smart said. “Our coaches work hard. People in the organization work hard, and I’m very thankful that they buy in and believe in what we’re doing. So I’m happy with the spring we had.”
Both Ohio State and Alabama have marquee non-conference games, as the Buckeyes visit Notre Dame and Alabama will host Texas. Georgia meanwhile opens the season on Sept. 2 against UT-Martin. The Bulldogs were set to play Oklahoma this season, but that game was canceled at the behest of the SEC.
“You go out there in practice and you’re not playing your best, you’re playing against as good a team as you’ll play,” Smart said. “So, it’s not about the team we play, guys. It’s about what we do. So, I’m not going to allow anybody else to make an excuse for the opponent we play.”
